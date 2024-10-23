Israel confirms killing of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah's potential successor Hashem Safieddine in Beirut strike

Israel announced on Tuesday that it had killed Hashem Safieddine, a high-ranking Hezbollah official, in a targeted airstrike outside Beirut three weeks ago.

Israel announced on Tuesday that it had killed Hashem Safieddine, a high-ranking Hezbollah official, in a targeted airstrike outside Beirut three weeks ago. Safieddine, head of Hezbollah's executive council and a potential successor to the group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah, was among several senior commanders eliminated in the strike.

In a statement, the Israeli army confirmed the deaths of Safieddine, Ali Hussein Hazima, the head of Hezbollah's intelligence directorate, and other key figures within the militant organization. The strike, which was described as a precision operation based on intelligence, targeted Hezbollah’s main intelligence headquarters in Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut known as a Hezbollah stronghold.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had hinted at the operation during an address to the Lebanese people on October 8, mentioning the elimination of top Hezbollah leadership without naming Safieddine. "We took out thousands of terrorists, including (Hezbollah leader Hassan) Nasrallah himself, his replacement, and the replacement of his replacement," Netanyahu said at the time.

The Israeli army added that over 25 Hezbollah militants were present during the strike, including Bilal Saib Aish, who was responsible for the group's aerial intelligence operations.

Safieddine, who had been missing since the strikes on Beirut, was a key figure within Hezbollah's decision-making hierarchy and a distant relative of Nasrallah. His death marks a significant blow to the organization's leadership.

Israeli army chief Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi commented on Tuesday, saying, "We have reached Nasrallah, his replacement, and most of Hezbollah's senior leadership," following the confirmation of Safieddine’s death.

