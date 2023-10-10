Israel's biggest air strike since Operation Iron Swords began targets 200 Hamas hideouts; WATCH drone footages

During the night, IDF fighter jets carried out a substantial offensive by striking over 200 targets primarily concentrated in the Rimal neighborhood and Khan Yunis. These strikes were executed with the objective of dismantling the infrastructure and capabilities of Hamas in the region.

Amid the raging war with Hamas, the Israel Defence Force on Tuesday claimed that in recent hours IDF warplanes and vessels have attacked numbers of targets of the Palestine militant group as part of 'Operation Iron Swords' throughout the Gaza Strip. These precise and targeted operations by the IDF come in response to an unprovoked attack that was launched by Hamas on Saturday.

Among the notable targets were:

GAP Terrorist Organization Infrastructure in Khan Yunis: The IDF claimed to have successfully targeted a military infrastructure belonging to the GAP terrorist organization in Khan Yunis. This strike aimed to disrupt the group's operational capabilities and prevent further hostilities. Hamas Weapons Warehouse in a Mosque: The IDF conducted an airstrike on a mosque that was being used as a weapons storage facility by Hamas. This action was taken to eliminate the threat posed by the stockpile of weapons. Operational Apartment of a Hamas Operative: In an effort to neutralize key figures within Hamas, the IDF targeted an operational apartment associated with a Hamas operative involved in anti-tank activities. This operation aimed to hinder Hamas's ability to carry out attacks. Infrastructure of Senior Hamas Official: The IDF also focused on an infrastructure utilized by one of the senior officials within the Hamas organization. By disrupting the higher echelons of the group, the IDF seeks to weaken its command and control. Property Used by Hamas Operatives: Additionally, a multi-story building in the Al Furkan neighborhood was targeted. This property was being utilized by Hamas operatives for their activities.

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza has called for the opening of a “safe corridor to ensure the entry of urgent medical aid” into the territory’s hospitals, which are now overwhelmed with the dead and wounded. “There continues to be a lack of electricity to operate the health care system. This threatens the lives of all sick and injured people,” the health ministry added in a separate statement.

Israeli law enforcement and military personnel are engaged in combat with the Palestinian militant outfit responsible for targeting civilians and taking hostages in the southern region of the country since the all-out war commenced on Saturday.

Hamas has issued threats to execute civilian hostages they had kidnapped and transported across the Gaza border if Israel persists with its airstrikes. However, Israel has expressed its determination to escalate its attacks, including the possibility of a ground incursion into Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli military says it has regained “full control” of the Gaza fence that was breached by the Hamas gunmen who infiltrated into southern Israel over the weekend.

Daniel Hagari, the spokesperson for the Israeli military, confirmed that there have been no instances of Hamas fighters crossing the fence in the past 24 hours. However, he acknowledged the possibility that some gunmen might still be present within areas controlled by Israel.

Hagari also mentioned that the military is taking preventive measures by planting mines in the areas where the barrier was breached to deter any further infiltrations.