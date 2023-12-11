Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Is this the future of aviation? 'Blended wing design' promises a sustainable leap forward by 2030

    As JetZero and other industry players work towards bringing the first blended wing aircraft to reality, the skies of 2030 may witness a transformative shift towards a greener and more sustainable era in aviation.

    Is this the future of aviation? 'Blended wing design' promises a sustainable leap forward by 2030 snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 4:38 PM IST

    In the relentless pursuit of more sustainable aviation solutions, industry giants Airbus and Boeing are reportedly exploring groundbreaking designs to significantly reduce carbon emissions and fuel consumption. The latest contender said to be gaining traction is the "blended wing design," which promises a staggering 50 percent reduction in fuel burn and carbon emissions. This innovative concept is capturing the attention of aviation enthusiasts and has prompted California-based company JetZero to capitalize on the potential of this groundbreaking technology.

    Also read: Explained: DRDO's 70-ton missile system, Agni VI on the horizon?

    The blended wing design is not a new concept; its origins can be traced back to the late 1920s in Germany. However, it wasn't until American aircraft designer Jack Northrop's creation in 1947 that the concept gained momentum. Today, companies like JetZero are perfecting and advancing the blended wing design, with over 120 successful test flights conducted between 2007 and 2012.

    Key features and advantages

    The blended wing design, resembling the B-2 bomber but with a more voluminous middle section, presents a radical departure from traditional aircraft structures. The wide, flattish fuselage seamlessly integrates with the wings, eliminating the conventional separation between the two. This design reduces drag, significantly improving fuel economy, increasing payload capacity, and creating a unique cabin space.

    JetZero asserts that the blended wing aircraft, with a wingspan slightly greater than a Boeing 747, can operate from existing airport terminals. Additionally, it is projected to weigh less, generate less noise and emissions, and cost less to operate compared to conventional transport aircraft with similar technological advancements.

    Environmental impact and sustainability

    The environmental implications of the blended wing design are profound. According to Tom O'Leary, co-founder and CEO of JetZero, achieving a 50 percent reduction in fuel burn and carbon emissions represents a groundbreaking leap forward for the aviation industry. With the global push for carbon neutrality, the blended wing design could play a pivotal role in mitigating the environmental impact of air travel.

    "We feel very strongly about a path to zero emissions in big jets, and the blended wing airframe can deliver 50 per cent lower fuel burn and emissions. That is a staggering leap forward in comparison to what the industry is used to," O'Leary told CNN.

    NASA's endorsement of the blended wing design further emphasizes its potential to revolutionize air travel. The reduction in drag not only increases fuel efficiency but also creates opportunities for larger payload areas in the central body of the aircraft. This could lead to more efficient cargo and passenger transportation, contributing to a greener and more sustainable aviation industry.

    Also read: Explained: How Aditya L-1 'SUIT'ed up to unlock secrets of the Sun

    The road ahead

    JetZero envisions the first blended wing aircraft taking to the skies by 2030. Positioned as a replacement for the Boeing 767, the futuristic jet aims to accommodate at least 250 passengers and boast a range exceeding 5,000 nautical miles. As the aviation industry braces for the future, the blended wing design represents a promising step towards achieving zero emissions in large jets, aligning with the industry's commitment to sustainable practices.

    The blended wing design emerges as a beacon of hope in the quest for environmentally conscious aviation. With the potential to redefine air travel, reduce carbon emissions, and enhance operational efficiency, this innovative concept offers a glimpse into the future of sustainable flight. As JetZero and other industry players work towards bringing the first blended wing aircraft to reality, the skies of 2030 may witness a transformative shift towards a greener and more sustainable era in aviation.

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2023, 4:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Royal family unveil Christmas cards King Charles III opts coronation picture Kate William pose for black and white portrait see here gcw

    Royal family unveil Christmas cards! King Charles III opts for coronation picture; Check photos

    UK research ship crosses paths with world largest iceberg three times the size of New York city WATCH gcw

    UK research ship crosses paths with world's largest iceberg (WATCH)

    2019 Pulwama attack conspirator & JeM terrorist Mohiuddin Aurangazeb Alamgir kidnapped in Pakistan: Report snt

    2019 Pulwama attack conspirator & JeM terrorist Alamgir kidnapped by 'unknown' people in Pakistan: Report

    Son of top Hamas leader splurges around $25,000 on jewellery as Gaza struggles for basic necessities snt

    Son of top Hamas leader splurges around $25,000 on jewellery as Gaza struggles for basic necessities

    Explained Who are Kidon, the elite assassins of Israel's Mossad?

    Explained: Who are Kidon, the elite assassins of Israel's Mossad?

    Recent Stories

    Winter wellness 6 tips to soothe your joints and stay active gcw eai

    Winter wellness: 6 tips to soothe your joints and stay active

    cricket Happy Birthday Ben McDermott: Top 10 facts about by the Aussie keeper osf

    Happy Birthday Ben McDermott: 10 career defining moments of the Aussie

    India IPC flags Meftal's safety, list of 14 banned drugs in 2023: Report AJR

    India's IPC flags Meftal's safety, list of 14 banned drugs in 2023: Report

    Nayanthara on calling her 'Lady Superstar'; here's what she said RBA

    Nayanthara on calling her 'Lady Superstar'; here's what she said

    Oversized coats to balloon sleeves: 7 fashion trends of 2023 RKK EAI

    Oversized coats to balloon sleeves: 7 fashion trends of 2023

    Recent Videos

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon