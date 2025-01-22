Iraq passes CONTROVERSIAL marriage law; sparks concern for Women's right

Iraq's parliament approved three controversial laws on Tuesday. One allows clerics to determine the marriage age for girls

Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 11:06 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 11:06 AM IST

On January 21st, Iraq's parliament approved three controversial laws. One empowers clerics to determine the marriage age for girls. This has raised concerns among women's rights organizations and human rights activists. Under the 1959 Iraqi law, the minimum marriage age for girls was 18. However, the new law grants clerics the authority to interpret Islamic law, potentially lowering the marriage age from 18 to as young as 9

Uproar Over the Passed Law

This change has alarmed organizations protecting women's rights, as it could promote child marriage and severely impact their safety and rights. Pro-Shia leaders in Iraq claim that the recently passed laws align with Islamic principles. They argue that these laws are designed to prevent the influence of Western civilization and protect Islamic values.

Strong Criticism from Human Rights Organizations

Meanwhile, human rights organizations and women's groups have strongly criticized these laws. They argue that these laws could threaten women's freedom and safety. These organizations fear that women will be confined to their homes and their rights will be violated.

The process of passing these laws has also been controversial. Independent MP Noor Nafi Ali stated that these laws were passed without proper voting and called it a mockery of democracy.

