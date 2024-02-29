Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Iran successfully launches 'Pars 1' Satellite into orbit with Russian assistance, West to react harshly

    In a notable collaboration, Iran achieves a significant milestone by successfully launching the 'Pars 1' satellite into orbit with assistance from Russia. The launch could draw a newer set of economic sanctions from the West on both countries.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 4:44 PM IST

    The Iran Space Program is on the upper trajectory as the sanction-laden nation went on to launch a satellite with Russian assistance. The 'Pars 1’ remote sensing and imaging satellite was sent into orbit from Russia on Thursday. Iran and Russia are subject to economic sanctions from the West and they have now come together to assist each other.

    IRNA news agency disclosed the details about the anticipated satellite launch. The event took place in Russia’s Vostochny which is an important launch base for the Russian space agency. Vostochny base is located approximately 8,000 kilometers from the Russian capital Moscow.

    The Iranian Telecommunications minister heaped praise on Iran's space program which has done well in the past few months. Iran launched 12 satellites into orbit in the past two years while the January launch showcased the progress as three satellites were simultaneously launched.

    Western countries, especially the US, have repeatedly warned Iran of such satellites which could be used for Tehran's weapons program. West feels that the frequent launch of satellites from Iran is being done for the ballistic missiles program and nuclear program.

    Iran claimed that the space program and rocket programs are being conducted for civil purposes and defense purposes. Russia and Iran through the satellite launch on Thursday have defied the West-initiated sanctions and are likely to draw a newer set of economic sanctions.

    Russia had previously assisted Iran in launching the Khayyam satellite into orbit from Kazakhstan in August 2022. The remote-sensing satellite sparked debates over the collusion of Russia and Iran that could initiate deeper problems for the West.

    Last Updated Feb 29, 2024, 4:44 PM IST
