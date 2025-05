INS Kochi visited Male for professional exchanges, marking a key step in India-Maldives maritime ties. The visit included bilateral meetings, sports events, and the handover of MNDF CGS Huravee after its refit in Mumbai.

According to the Indian High Commission, the visit by INS Kochi marks a significant milestone in India's commitment to regional maritime cooperation and capacity-building with friendly foreign countries.

The High Commission on Friday wrote on X, "INS Kochi had fruitful interactions and professional exchanges at Male. The visit marks a significant milestone in India's commitment to regional maritime cooperation and capacity-building with friendly foreign countries."

Indian Navy's frontline Guided Missile Destroyer, INS Kochi, had arrived in Maldives capital, Male, along with Maldives National Defence Forces (MNDF) CGS Huravee on Monday, which underwent Normal Refit at Naval Dockyard in Mumbai from December last year to April 2025.

India's High Commissioner to Maldives, G Balasubramanian, handed over MNDF CGS Huravee to Major General Ibrahim Hilmy, Chief of Defence Force, MNDF, at a ceremony held at the MNDF Coast Guard Jetty.

Navy PRO, Kochi noted, "INS Kochi's visit highlights the strong maritime links between India and the Maldives and emphasises the Indian Navy's commitment to security, peace and freedom of navigation in the region. In keeping with the two nations' friendly relations, Maldivian authorities warmly welcomed the ship."

As part of the ship's visit, Captain Mahesh C Moudgil, Commanding Officer, INS Kochi, called on Major General Ibrahim Hilmy, Chief of Defence Force, MNDF and Brigadier General Mohammed Saleem, Commandant, Coast Guard MNDF.

During the ship's stay in harbour, bilateral meetings, cross-deck visits and sports fixtures have been planned between the Indian Navy and the MNDF, according to the Navy PRO, Kochi release.

Notably, INS Kochi was commissioned on September 30 in 2015 and is part of the Indian Navy's Western Fleet, which is based in Mumbai under the Western Naval Command.