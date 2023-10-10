Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pregnant Israeli woman's gruesome murder exposes Hamas' brutality; lets unborn child die outside womb

    The war, initiated by a barbaric 'surprise attack' by Hamas on October 7, has resulted in the tragic deaths of at least 900 Israelis, with over 2,600 people sustaining injuries.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 9:58 PM IST

    In a deeply disturbing and shocking incident, Hamas terrorists in Southern Israel have committed an act of unspeakable brutality. A pregnant Israeli woman, already in a vulnerable state due to her pregnancy, reportedly fell victim to the sheer inhumanity of these terrorists. The gruesome details reveal a level of savagery that is both horrifying and heartbreaking.

    The Hamas terrorists discovered the pregnant Israeli woman, and without any semblance of compassion or humanity, they carried out a heinous act. They reportedly dissected her body, leaving behind a trail of unimaginable violence. The woman's stomach was reportedly cruelly cut open, and her unborn child was forcibly taken from her womb, still connected by the umbilical cord.

    What follows is a chilling and heart-wrenching tragedy as the Hamas terrorists callously allowed the innocent unborn child to die slowly outside of its mother's womb.

    Earlier today, it was reported that at least 40 babies fell victim to the terror group's violence. The attack left Israeli soldiers who had been called up for reserve service shocked and traumatized, as they witnessed scenes beyond imagination. Soldiers recounted discovering infants with their heads severed and entire families ruthlessly gunned down in their own homes. i24 News revealed that approximately 40 babies and young children had been carried out on gurneys, adding to the devastating toll of the conflict.

    The war escalated as Israel retaliated against Hamas, launching extensive airstrikes on the Gaza Strip to target the terrorist organization's assets.

    Israel responded by mobilizing a significant force of 300,000 troops within the last 48 hours, a rapid and unprecedented mobilization in the country's history. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari confirmed this substantial deployment, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

    Additionally, the IDF announced that it had regained control over the border with the Gaza Strip, following a 72-hour period in which Hamas terrorists breached sections of the barrier, leading to the tragic deaths and kidnappings of over 1,000 Israelis.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
