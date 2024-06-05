Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams flies to space on Boeing Starliner; Elon Musk reacts (WATCH)

    Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams on Wednesday embarked on her third journey into space, making history as one of the inaugural crew members aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.

    Indian origin astronaut Sunita Williams flies to space on Boeing Starliner; Elon Musk reacts (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 5, 2024, 10:08 PM IST

    Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams on Wednesday embarked on her third journey into space, making history as one of the inaugural crew members aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. Accompanied by colleague Butch Wilmore, she embarked on a 25-hour flight to the International Space Station, lifting off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida after several delays.

    At 58, Williams serves as the pilot for the flight test, while 61-year-old Wilmore commands the mission. This launch signifies the commencement of the NASA-Boeing Starliner Crew Flight Test (CFT), according to Boeing.

    "This crew flight test represents the beginning of a new era of space exploration as we watch astronauts Wilmore and Williams put Boeing's Starliner through its paces on the way to the International Space Station," said Boeing Defense, Space & Security President and CEO Ted Colbert.

    "This is a great start. We look forward to getting the astronauts safely to the space station and back home," Colbert said in a press release.

    Elon Musk took to X, formerly Twitter to congratulate the team. "Congratulations on a successful launch!" he wrote.

    Wilmore and Williams are pioneering not only as the first to launch on an Atlas V rocket but also as the first to experience microgravity aboard it en route to the space station. They will execute various flight test objectives, including manually piloting Starliner.

    Accompanying the crew, Starliner carries approximately 760 pounds (345 kilograms) of cargo. Upon docking with the ISS, Wilmore and Williams will spend about a week on the station before returning to Earth. A successful CFT will pave the way for Boeing and NASA to certify Starliner for extended operational missions to the ISS.

    Williams, in addition to her historic launch, is renowned for other groundbreaking achievements. In 2012, during a previous stint aboard the ISS, she became the first woman to complete a triathlon in space, simulating swimming using a weight-lifting machine and running on a treadmill while secured by a harness. This followed her notable feat of running the Boston Marathon from the space station in 2007.

    Williams earned her commission as an Ensign in the United States Navy from the United States Naval Academy in May 1987. Selected as an astronaut by NASA in 1998, she boasts a distinguished career, having participated in two space missions: Expeditions 14/15 in 2006 and 32/33 in 2012.

    During her tenure, Williams served as a flight engineer on Expedition 32 and later assumed the role of commander for Expedition 33.

    Boeing’s Crew Flight Test mission faced multiple delays due to setbacks in the spacecraft's development, prolonging its launch for several years. The recent attempt was hindered by last-minute computer issues, leading to the cancellation of Saturday's launch. This setback adds to a series of delays experienced throughout the mission's development, including a previous postponement on May 6 for leak checks and rocket repairs.

    Despite the challenges, Boeing has now joined SpaceX as the second private company capable of providing crew transportation to and from the ISS.

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2024, 10:08 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Caught on camera: Syrian gunman arrested after shooting near US embassy in Lebanon capital (WATCH) snt

    Caught on camera: Syrian gunman arrested after shooting near US embassy in Lebanon capital (WATCH)

    Badhaai ho Israel PM congratulates PM Modi on historic 3rd term, hopes ties with India surge 'new heights' snt

    'Badhaai ho': Israel PM congratulates PM Modi on historic 3rd term, hopes ties with India surge 'new heights'

    This is top priority Elon Musk assures 'porn-free' mode amid X's policy shift allowing adult content snt

    'This is top priority': Elon Musk assures 'porn-free' mode amid X's policy shift allowing adult content

    Modi govt's authoritarianism was the problem Pakistan's Fawad Chaudhry sparks row after LS election results snt

    'Modi govt's authoritarianism was the problem': Pakistan's Fawad Chaudhry sparks row after LS election results

    You belong in prison Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene grills Fauci in explosive COVID hearing; WATCH viral video snt

    'You belong in prison': Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene grills Fauci in explosive COVID hearing; WATCH viral video

    Recent Stories

    President Droupadi Murmu hosts dinner for outgoing Union Council of Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan; see pics snt

    President Droupadi Murmu hosts dinner for outgoing Union Council of Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan; see pics

    T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Ireland: Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh's reunion wins hearts; picture goes viral osf

    T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Ireland: Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh's reunion wins hearts; picture goes viral

    Will work towards Viksit Bharat PM Modi assures to serve 140 cr people of India after NDA elects him leader snt

    'Will work towards Viksit Bharat': PM Modi assures to serve 140 cr people of India after NDA elects him leader

    T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's return to Captaincy -Ricky Ponting weighs in on Pakistan's prospects this WC osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's return to Captaincy -Ricky Ponting weighs in on Pakistan's prospects this WC

    T20 World Cup 2024: Cricket in Uganda - A Journey of resilience and heritage osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Cricket in Uganda - A Journey of resilience and heritage

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon