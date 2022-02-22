India dispatches first consignment of 2500MT of wheat assistance to Afghanistan

Months after Taliban takeover of the war-torn country last year, the United Nations had in October warned of severe food insecurity.

New Delhi: As part of its commitment of being the “first responder” in the Indian subcontinent region, New Delhi on Tuesday dispatched the first consignment of 2500 MT of wheat assistance to Attari border in Punjab to Afghanistan from via Pakistan.

In the last two months, India has sent a fifth consignment to the country.

It must be noted that India has not recognised the new regime under Taliban that seized the country on August 15 last year. New Delhi has been pressing for the formation of an inclusive government that also includes representation from minorities and women.

India has decided to give 50,000 MT of wheat to the people of Afghanistan after the United Nations appealed for humanitarian assistance to Kabul.

India’s foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Afghanistan’s ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay and World Food Program Country Director Bishaw Parajuli, flagged off the first convoy of 50 trucks carrying 2500 MT of wheat assistance to Afghanistan.

The wheat consignment will be handed over to the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India remains committed to its special relationship with the people of Afghanistan.

So far, New Delhi has delivered 5 lakh doses of Covaxin, 13 tonnes of essential lifesaving medicines and 500 units of winter clothing.

“These consignments were handed over to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kabul,” the ministry said.

As per the UN's World Food Programme, over 50 per cent of Afghanistan’s population would face acute shortages of food supply and about 10 million of them are on the brink of starvation.

Afghanistan has a population of 40 million.

The food crisis in the war-strife country has been compounded by water shortages and a severe drought.