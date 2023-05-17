Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In a first, global temperature set to break key 1.5C heat threshold in next five years

    The threshold of 1.5°C has come to represent international climate change debates. Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, nations committed to "pursue efforts" to keep global temperature increases to 1.5C.

    In a first, global temperature set to break key 1.5C heat threshold in next five years
    Scientists have predicted that the world is likely to break a key temperature limit for the first time over the next few years. It is reportedly said that there is now a 66 percent chance the world will pass the 1.5C global warming threshold between now and 2027.

    The likelihood is increasing as a result of human-caused emissions and the anticipated El Nio weather phenomenon this summer. Scientists warn that, even though it would be alarming, any breach would probably only last a short time.

    According to the scientists, breaching the threshold would mean the world is 1.5C warmer than it was during the second half of the 19th Century, before fossil fuel emissions from industrialisation really began to ramp up.

    The threshold of 1.5°C has come to represent international climate change debates. Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, nations committed to "pursue efforts" to keep global temperature increases to 1.5C. Longer heatwaves, more violent storms, and wildfires would all result from annual warming of above 1.5C for a decade or two.

    However, passing the level in one of the next few years would not mean that the Paris limit had been broken. Scientists say there is still time to restrict global warming by cutting emissions sharply.

    What does going over 1.5C mean?

    The number represents how much or how little the Earth has warmed or cooled relative to the long-term global average, not the actual temperature of the entire planet.

    The researchers use average temperature data from the period between 1850-1900 as a measure of how hot the world was before our modern reliance on coal, oil and gas.

