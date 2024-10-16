Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IBM's China chief under fire as 15-page letter circulating online accuses him of misconduct; company responds

    IBM, the global technology titan, has found itself embroiled in controversy as it launches an internal investigation into serious allegations against its China head, Chen Xudong. The probe follows a bombshell 15-page letter that has been circulating online, detailing accusations of misconduct involving Chen, chairman of IBM’s Greater China Group.

    IBM's China chief under fire as 15-page letter circulating online accuses him of misconduct; company responds shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 1:36 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 1:36 PM IST

    IBM, the global technology titan, has found itself embroiled in controversy as it launches an internal investigation into serious allegations against its China head, Chen Xudong. The probe follows a bombshell 15-page letter that has been circulating online, detailing accusations of misconduct involving Chen, chairman of IBM’s Greater China Group.

    According to a report from Bloomberg News, a former IBM employee authored the explosive letter, accusing Chen of accepting illicit gifts, leaking sensitive company information, and violating IBM's strict expense policies. The allegations have garnered significant attention from Chinese media outlets, including Jiemian, amplifying the pressure on the company to take swift action.

    IBM responds

    IBM has acknowledged the existence of the damning letter and emphasized the seriousness with which it is treating the situation. "We attach great importance to and thoroughly investigate any behavior that may violate the company's business code of conduct. We do not discuss the personal circumstances of employees and will continue to focus on serving customers in Greater China," stated an IBM spokesperson, signaling the company’s commitment to upholding its ethical standards.

    Also read: IBM to shut down research labs in THIS country, will layoff 1000 employees: Report

    Chen Xudong, however, has remained tight-lipped in the face of the allegations. When approached by Bloomberg News, he declined to comment, instead referring all questions to IBM’s communications team.

    This latest upheaval comes as the company recently announced the closure of its hardware research team in China, a move linked to rising tensions between China and the West.

    Also read: IBM employee on sick leave for past 15 years sues company for no salary hike

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India rejects China's 'One Belt, One Road', becomes only nation in SCO to oppose connectivity project snt

    India rejects China's 'One Belt, One Road', becomes only nation in SCO to oppose connectivity project

    Israeli man arrested for plotting to assassinate scientist in exchange for $100,000 from Iran snt

    Israeli man arrested for plotting to assassinate scientist in exchange for $100,000 from Iran

    Russian man lost in icy sea water found alive after 67 days; his brother & nephew die; WATCH dramatic rescue shk

    Russian man lost in icy sea water found alive after 67 days; his brother & nephew die; WATCH dramatic rescue

    At least 94 people killed, 50 injured in devastating gasoline tanker explosion in Nigeria (WATCH) snt

    Nigeria: At least 94 people killed, 50 injured in devastating gasoline tanker explosion in Jigawa (WATCH)

    Maldives announces removal of 228 government appointees in major cost-cutting reform shk

    Maldives announces removal of 228 government appointees in major cost-cutting reform

    Recent Stories

    Marking begins at Deepotsav venues in Ayodhya, Yogi govt to also begin beautification of key routes dmn

    Marking begins at Deepotsav venues in Ayodhya, Yogi govt to also begin beautification of key routes

    Samsung Galaxy Ring launched in India with AI-powered health and fitness monitoring features Check price features gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Ring launched in India with AI-powered health and fitness monitoring features

    Delhi SHOCKER! Man kills friend over Rs 400 for liquor, later checks into de-addiction centre to evade arrest shk

    Delhi SHOCKER! Man kills friend over Rs 400 for liquor, later checks into de-addiction centre to evade arrest

    Murky circumstances surround petrol pump application linked to ADM's death, Suresh Gopi urged to cancel permit dmn

    Murky circumstances surround petrol pump application linked to ADM's death, Suresh Gopi urged to cancel permit

    Bihar: Elephant goes on rampage, flips & batters car, bus as crowd watches in panic; WATCH viral video shk

    Bihar: Elephant goes on rampage, flips & batters car, bus as crowd watches in panic; WATCH viral video

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon