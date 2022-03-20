'I am delighted...': Israel PM Naftali Bennett to visit India in April

The visit seeks to boost the cooperation between the two countries in the areas of innovation and technology, security and cyber, agriculture, and climate change.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will visit India on April 2, 2022, to mark the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The visit seeks to boost the cooperation between the two countries in the areas of innovation and technology, security and cyber, agriculture, and climate change.

The Israeli PM's Foreign Media Adviser, in its statement, stated that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett would pay his first official visit to India on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The statement read that the two leaders had first met on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow last October when PM Modi asked PM Bennett to visit India on an official basis.

It also added that this visit would reaffirm the important connection between the countries and the leaders and mark the 30th anniversary of establishing relations between Isreal and India. As per PTI, it is will be a four-day visit from April 2-April 5.



The media adviser said that the purpose of the visit was to advance and strengthen the strategic alliance between the countries and expand bilateral ties. In addition, the leaders will discuss the strengthening of cooperation in various areas, including innovation, economy, research and development, agriculture and more.

During his visit, the PM of Isreal will meet his counterpart in India, senior government officials, and the local Jewish community. The statement further added that the full schedule of the visit would be issued separately.

In the press statement, Bennett was quoted saying that he is delighted to pay his first official visit to India at the invitation of friend Prime Minister Modi. Adding that together, they will continue leading the way for two countries.

Also, Modi restarted relations between India and Isreal, which is of historical importance. He added that the relationship between the two unique cultures, i.e., Indian and Jewish cultures, is deep, and they rely on deep appreciation and meaningful collaborations.

Israel's prime minister said that there are many things the Indians can teach them and that by working together, they can expand collaboration to other sectors such as innovation and technology, security and cyber, agriculture, and climate change.

