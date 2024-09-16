Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HISTORIC! SpaceX Polaris Dawn astronaut plays violin in space for 1st time; performs 'Star Wars' song (WATCH)

    Crew member Sarah Gills performed a moving rendition of "Rey's Theme," a composition by John Williams from the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," aboard SpaceX's Dragon capsule.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 11:45 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

    In a groundbreaking achievement, SpaceX's Polaris Dawn mission has set a new milestone by featuring the first-ever violin performance in space. Crew member Sarah Gills performed a moving rendition of "Rey's Theme," a composition by John Williams from the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," aboard SpaceX's Dragon capsule. This unique performance, capturing Gills floating effortlessly in the microgravity environment, marks a significant moment in space exploration and the fusion of art with space science.

    The performance was part of a special solo titled "Harmony of Resilience," designed to bring hope and uplift the spirits of children supported by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and El Sistema. The musical event was synchronized with orchestras around the world, although Gills’ live performance was heard exclusively by her fellow crew members. The collaboration aimed to demonstrate the resilience and hope that can emerge even from challenging circumstances, a message resonating deeply with the mission's charitable goals.

    The Polaris Dawn crew, led by tech billionaire Jared Isaacman, made headlines not only for this historic performance but also for their remarkable space achievements. The mission, which included two SpaceX engineers and a retired Air Force pilot, reached a record altitude of 875 miles (1,408 kilometers) above Earth, surpassing both the International Space Station and the Hubble Space Telescope. This achievement set a new benchmark for human spaceflight since the Apollo era, highlighting the advancements in private space exploration.

    Isaacman, who previously led a SpaceX mission in 2021 that raised over $250 million for St. Jude, reflected on the mission's significance. He remarked on the stunning view from space, stating, “Back at home, we all have a lot of work to do, but from here — it looks like a perfect world.”

    The Polaris Dawn mission, with its combination of space exploration and artistic expression, underscores the growing capabilities of commercial space ventures and their potential to inspire and engage global audiences. The successful return of the crew to Earth on Sunday marks the end of a historic journey, blending innovation with a powerful message of hope and resilience.

