    Hindus Go Back: BAPS Mandir in Sacramento defaced with anti-Hindu graffiti, second incident in 10 days

    The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento, California, was vandalized on Wednesday (Sep 25) with anti-Hindu graffiti, just days after a similar act at the BAPS Mandir in Melville, New York. The messages included phrases like "Hindus go back," raising concerns within the local Hindu community.

    Hindus Go Back: BAPS Mandir in Sacramento California US defaced with anti-Hindu graffiti, second incident in 10 days anr
    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 9:43 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 26, 2024, 9:43 AM IST

    The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento, California, was vandalized with anti-Hindu messages on the night of September 25, just days after a similar incident at the BAPS Mandir in New York. Graffiti included phrases like "Hindus go back," raising concerns within the local Hindu community, which has vowed to stand united against hate in response to the attack. This act of vandalism occurred less than ten days after a similar incident at the BAPS Mandir in Melville, New York, raising concerns about repeated attacks on Hindu places of worship.

    BAPS Public Affairs said in a post in X, "Less than 10 days after the desecration of the BAPS Mandir in New York, our Mandir in the Sacramento, CA area was desecrated last night with anti-Hindu hate: "Hindus go back!" We stand united against hate with prayers for peace."

    The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies responded to the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Mather, near Rancho Cordova, after discovering graffiti on the property. In addition to the anti-Hindu messages, vandals had also cut water lines at the temple.

    Ami Bera, representing CA06 and Sacramento County in the US House of Representatives posted on X, "There is no place for religious bigotry and hatred in #SacramentoCounty. I strongly condemn this apparent act of vandalism in our community. All of us must stand against intolerance and ensure that everyone in our community, regardless of faith, feels safe and respected."

    In response to this disturbing incident, community members convened for a prayer ceremony, finding solace in the teachings of peace and unity from His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj.

    Just before this latest incident, over two dozen American lawmakers were seriously upset about the vandalism of a Hindu temple in New York on September 17, right before PM Modi's U.S. visit. The BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, NY, was unfortunately tagged with offensive graffiti, sparking outrage.

