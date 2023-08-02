Handling fatalities beyond Earth: What happens to the body if an astronaut dies in space?

From preserving bodies during long space missions to addressing emotional and logistical concerns, explore the complexities of death in space and the challenges of handling fatalities beyond Earth.

Human space exploration has proven to be an incredibly challenging and perilous endeavour. Over the past 60 years, 20 people have lost their lives in space missions, with tragedies occurring during NASA space shuttle missions, the Soyuz 11 mission, and the Apollo 1 launch pad fire. As NASA plans to send a crew to the Moon in 2025 and astronauts to Mars in the next decade, the possibility of fatalities becomes a somber reality.

In an article published in The Conversation, Emmanuel Urquieta, Professor of Space Medicine and Emergency Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine, notes, "It brings to mind a gloomy but necessary question to ask: If someone dies in space – what happens to the body?"

While sending crews to the Moon or low-Earth orbit missions like the International Space Station allows for relatively quick returns to Earth in the event of a death, the dynamics change drastically for Mars missions.

"Here is how death in space would be handled today: If someone died on a low-Earth-orbit mission – such as aboard the International Space Station – the crew could return the body to Earth in a capsule within a matter of hours," Urquieta noted in the article.

"If it happened on the Moon, the crew could return home with the body in just a few days. NASA already has detailed protocols in place for such events. Because of that quick return, it's likely that preservation of the body would not be NASA's major concern; instead, the No. 1 priority would be making sure the remaining crew returns safely to Earth," the professor added.

With the journey to Mars spanning 300 million miles, the crew would be unable to turn back immediately. In such cases, the body would likely return to Earth along with the crew at the end of the mission, which could take years. The preservation of the deceased astronaut's body becomes a crucial consideration during this period, with the crew potentially using specialized body bags or separate chambers within the spacecraft to aid preservation.

"The steady temperature and humidity inside the space vehicle would theoretically help preserve the body," Urquieta noted.

However, these scenarios primarily apply to deaths occurring within pressurized environments. If an astronaut were to step outside into the vacuum of space without a spacesuit, death would be instantaneous. The loss of pressure and exposure to space would lead to suffocation and the boiling of bodily fluids.

Even on planetary surfaces like Mars, which has a thin atmosphere and minimal oxygen, stepping out without a spacesuit would have fatal consequences similar to those in open space – again, leading to suffocation and boiling blood. This highlights the absolute necessity of spacesuits for any extravehicular activity on other planets.

Considering burial as an option raises concerns about contaminating celestial bodies like Mars with Earth organisms. Cremation, too, is not an ideal solution due to the energy requirements. Therefore, preserving the body within a specialized body bag until it can be returned to Earth is the likely approach if an astronaut were to pass away after landing on Mars.

"Suppose the astronaut died after landing, while on the surface of Mars. Cremation isn't desirable; it requires too much energy that the surviving crew needs for other purposes. And burial isn't a good idea, either. Bacteria and other organisms from the body could contaminate the Martian surface. Instead, the crew would likely preserve the body in a specialized body bag until it could be returned to Earth," wrote Urquieta in the article.

Beyond the logistical considerations of handling a body in space, there are broader emotional and psychological aspects to address. Coping with loss is just as critical as the physical handling of remains. Preparing protocols for dealing with deaths in space, supporting the grieving families back on Earth, and helping the surviving crew members navigate their emotions are essential steps for humanity to colonize other worlds successfully.

As we continue our quest to explore the cosmos, planning for such unfortunate scenarios will become an integral part of any future space missions, ensuring the safety, well-being, and dignity of space travelers and their loved ones.