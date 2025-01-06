Hamas ready to release 34 Gaza hostages in '1st phase' of exchange deal; names of those to be freed goes viral

In a significant development in the ongoing Gaza war, Hamas has expressed readiness to release 34 Israeli hostages in the "first phase" of a potential exchange deal with Israel.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 12:47 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 12:47 PM IST

In a significant development in the ongoing Gaza war, Hamas has expressed readiness to release 34 Israeli hostages in the "first phase" of a potential exchange deal with Israel. The announcement came amid renewed indirect negotiations between the two sides, facilitated by mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and the United States. These talks, which have been ongoing for months, aim to end the brutal conflict that has seen little respite since its eruption over a year ago.

The hostage release is part of a broader effort to secure a truce between Hamas and Israel. According to a Hamas official, the group has agreed to free the 34 hostages as part of the initial phase of the exchange. These individuals include women, children, elderly people, and the sick who remain in Gaza. However, Hamas has yet to provide a list of the captives to be released, and the Israeli government has raised concerns about the specifics of the deal.

As Israel continues its heavy bombardment of Gaza, which has killed at least 23 people over the weekend, both sides are looking for signs of progress in these sensitive negotiations. The official added that Hamas would need a week of calm to ascertain the condition of each hostage, determining whether they are alive or dead. The initial swap is crucial to establishing trust between the conflicting parties, with both sides hoping that it could pave the way for further agreements.

The release of hostages would mark a rare breakthrough in a war that has lasted nearly 15 months, with only one previous truce in November 2023 that saw the exchange of 80 Israeli hostages and 240 Palestinians from Israeli jails. The new deal, however, still faces significant hurdles as the parties work through the complexities of the deal.

Reports from the Saudi daily al-Sharq have revealed a list of individuals Hamas is reportedly prepared to release if an agreement is reached. While Hamas has not confirmed the status of the hostages, the list includes a mix of women, children, and men, with various ages and conditions. The following individuals are reportedly set for release:

  1. Romi Gonen
  2. Emily Damari
  3. Arbel Yehud
  4. Doron Steinbrecher
  5. Ariel Bibas
  6. Kfir Bibas
  7. Shiri Silberman Bibas
  8. Liri Albag
  9. Karina Ariev
  10. Agam Berger
  11. Danielle Gilboa
  12. Naama Levy
  13. Ohad Ben-Ami
  14. Gad Moshe Moses
  15. Keith Siegel
  16. Ofer Calderon
  17. Eli Sharabi
  18. Itzhak Elgaret
  19. Shlomo Mansur
  20. Ohad Yahalomi
  21. Yousef Yousef Alziadna
  22. Oded Lifshitz
  23. Idan Tsachi
  24. Hisham Eli Said
  25. Yarden Bibas
  26. Sagui Dekel-Chen
  27. Iair Horn
  28. Omer Wenkert
  29. Alexander Troufanov
  30. Eliya Cohen
  31. Or Levy
  32. Avera Mengistu
  33. Tal Shoham
  34. Omer Shem-Tov

Please note: Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of the above list. The list is based on media reports and remains to be verified

As of now, Hamas has refused to disclose which hostages on this list are alive, leaving families and the international community waiting for further updates. With the deadline for the potential deal looming ahead of the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20, the international community remains hopeful that this first phase of the deal could lead to lasting peace.

Hostage forum calls for a comprehensive deal that will see all captives freed

Following the publication of a list by a Saudi outlet detailing the 34 hostages to be freed in the first phase of a potential deal, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum has called for an agreement that would lead to the release of all captives.

“The families of the hostages are shaken and upset by the list published this morning,” the forum said. “We call on the media and the public to show sensitivity and responsibility regarding the publication of this and other such things until a deal is signed, and also during it.”

“The time is ripe for a comprehensive agreement that will return all the hostages – the living for healing, and the murdered and fallen for a proper burial. We are leaving no one behind!” the group added.

