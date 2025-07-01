Donald Trump has slammed Elon Musk after he threatened to form a new party over the $5 trillion spending bill. Trump warned Musk relies on US subsidies and could 'head back to South Africa' without them.

US President Donald Trump has criticised billionaire Elon Musk after Musk threatened to launch a new political party. This comes as Musk strongly opposed Trump’s $5 trillion spending plan, calling it harmful and wasteful.

In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday (Monday night in the US), Trump said Musk would not have succeeded without US government help. “Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history,” Trump wrote.

He added, “Without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa.”

Trump says EV mandate always opposed

Trump also said Musk knew that he had always been against the electric vehicle (EV) mandate. “Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one,” he wrote. He added that removing these rules was always a key part of his campaign.

Trump’s post appeared to hit back at Musk’s recent online comments against the US President's top legislative plan.

Musk jabs Trump over $5 trillion spending bill

Elon Musk, who had earlier supported Donald Trump, launched a strong attack on the US President's proposed spending bill. He called it 'insane' and warned it would raise the US debt by $5 trillion. Musk said this bill would hurt working Americans and prove that Republicans are no better than Democrats.

"It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill… that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!" Musk posted on X.

Musk warns 'time for a new political party'

In one of his many posts, Musk said that if the bill passes, he would start a new party. “If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day,” he warned.

Musk said that both major US parties, Democrats and Republicans, are failing to represent ordinary people. He said the country needs a new political option to give people a real voice.

Senate races to pass bill before July 4

The US Senate is now moving fast to pass the bill before a self-imposed July 4 deadline. The legislation includes higher spending on defense, energy and border security. However, it also proposes deep cuts to healthcare and nutrition programs.

The House of Representatives passed the bill last month. If the Senate makes any changes, it must go back to the House before reaching Trump for final approval.

Congressional report warns of huge deficit rise

The Congressional Budget Office says this bill could increase the national deficit by $3.3 trillion over the next 10 years. This has added to the anger of critics like Musk.

Musk targets Republican lawmakers for betrayal

Musk also criticised Republican lawmakers, especially those in the Freedom Caucus, for supporting the bill. He asked how they could support such a large debt increase after campaigning against government spending.

He singled out Rep. Andy Harris and warned that lawmakers who supported the bill could lose their primary elections next year. “They will lose their primary if it is the last thing I do on this Earth,” Musk posted.

A deepening political rift

The clash between Trump and Musk marks a sharp turn in their relationship. Musk was once considered a Trump ally but has now become one of his most vocal critics.

This public fight may have major effects on both Republican unity and the future of US politics, especially if Musk seriously moves to launch a third political party.