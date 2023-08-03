Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Glimpse into ancient marine life: 505-million-year-old jellyfish fossil unearthed in Canada

    The article unveils the discovery of the oldest preserved adult jellyfish dating back 505 million years in Canada's Burgess Shale fossil site.

    Glimpse into ancient marine life: 505-million-year-old jellyfish fossil unearthed in Canada snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 2:41 PM IST

    Canada's Burgess Shale fossil site has yielded a groundbreaking discovery – the oldest preserved adult jellyfish ever found, dating back 505 million years. The 182 fossils were remarkably well-preserved within a rock formation, a rarity as jellyfish are composed of 95 per cent water and are prone to rapid decay. Originally collected in the 1980s and 1990s, many of the fossils, including jellyfish, have now found a home at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto, where scientists were astounded by the exceptional preservation of various marine creatures.

    Jean-Bernard Caron, a paleontologist at the museum, highlighted the challenge of preserving jellyfish, stating that outside of water, they quickly disintegrate into a "ball of goo." However, the fossils in question are indeed jellyfish, a discovery made possible by Joe Moysiuk and his team from the University of Toronto, who identified a groundbreaking specimen named Burgessomedusa phasmiformis. This new species represents the earliest record of an adult jellyfish, characterized by its ghost-like appearance and unique body shape, reminiscent of the video game character Pac-Man.

    The ancient jellyfish closely resembles modern counterparts, measuring around 20 centimeters long, featuring a bell-shaped body and over 90 tentacles along its edge. Around 500 million years ago, the jellyfish was caught in an undersea mud flow, resulting in rapid burial and exceptional preservation.

    Jellyfish have a complex life cycle involving two distinct forms – polyps and medusas. During their polyp stage, they reside on the seafloor and reproduce asexually. Later, they transform into medusas, capable of swimming freely and mating with other jellyfish.

    While previous excavations have uncovered 560-million-year-old fossils of polyps, this latest discovery provides the first conclusive evidence of a large swimming jellyfish from that time. It indicates that jellyfish had already established this life cycle at least half a billion years ago. The findings were published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, shedding light on the ancient origins of these fascinating creatures.

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2023, 2:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ukrainians beings forced to become Russian citizens amid harsh retaliation threats, finds research snt

    Ukrainians being forced to become Russian citizens amid harsh retaliation threats, finds research

    Fast food joint in Argentina faces backlash over 'Adolf Fries', 'Anne Frank Burger' and more snt

    Fast food joint in Argentina faces backlash over 'Adolf Fries', 'Anne Frank Burger' and more

    Canada PM Justin Trudeau wife Sophie to split after 18 years of marriage Check emotional post gcw

    Canada PM Justin Trudeau, wife Sophie to split after 18 years of marriage; Check emotional post

    Horror unveiled: Man arrested for keeping woman as sex slave for 14 years in Russia snt

    Horror unveiled: Man arrested for keeping woman as sex slave for 14 years in Russia

    China crackdown on internet addiction among youth: Nighttime ban imposed, smartphone usage limited snt

    China's crackdown on internet addiction among youth: Nighttime ban imposed, smartphone usage limited

    Recent Stories

    7 best stargazing spots across globe mis

    7 best stargazing spots across globe

    Want to grow tomatoes in your garden? Here are 7 must-know tips AJR EAI

    Want to grow tomatoes in your garden? Here are 7 must-know tips

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu receive financial assistance from male Telugu star for myositis treatment? RBA

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu receive financial assistance from male Telugu star for myositis treatment?

    Heart of Stone: New video clip shows Alia Bhatt as gruesome villain; WATCH here ADC

    Heart of Stone: New video clip shows Alia Bhatt as gruesome villain; WATCH here

    7 points to keep in mind before using Hair Straighteners LMA

    7 points to keep in mind before using Hair Straighteners

    Recent Videos

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon