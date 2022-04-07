Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    General elections not possible before October this year, says ECP; Imran Khan holds important meeting

    A day ago, the President asked the ECP to propose dates for holding the general elections, stating he had to appoint a date, not later than 90 days from the date of dissolution of the National Assembly, for holding the polls.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Islamabad, First Published Apr 7, 2022, 8:36 PM IST

    As Pakistan grapples with a constitutional crisis, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday said general elections in the country cannot be held before October 2022. The poll panel said it needs seven months to ensure a free, fair and transparent election, Radio Pakistan reported.

    In a letter to President Arif Alvi, the polling body said it requires four months to complete the delimitation in addition to organising general elections in 90 days, news ANI reported, citing Radio Pakistan.

    Earlier, the ECP had rejected reports claiming that holding the electoral exercise is not possible in 90 days, adding that it will fulfil its responsibility to hold general elections in the country if required.

    “Election Commission will fulfil its responsibility under the Constitution and the law. The meeting will review the preparation in the event of general elections,” the spokesperson of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said.

    Meanwhile, Imran Khan held an important meeting with his legal team ahead of the Supreme Court verdict and said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will accept the verdict whatever it would be, Pakistan’s ARY News reported citing sources.

    The political turmoil in the country turned into a constitutional crisis after Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri rejected the no-trust vote against the Imran Khan-led government on Sunday last.

    Pakistan opposition parties on Wednesday said that the rejection of the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government by the National Assembly Deputy Speaker is an “attack on Parliament”. 

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2022, 8:36 PM IST
