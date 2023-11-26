Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Gaza ceasefire: Hamas releases 13 Israeli hostages, 3 Thai nationals and 1 Russian

    Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting with security forces within the Gaza Strip on Sunday, as per his office. During the meeting, Netanyahu engaged with soldiers and commanders, receiving a comprehensive security briefing, as stated by his office.

    On Sunday, Hamas announced that they had transferred 13 Israeli hostages, along with three Thai nationals and one Russian, to the International Committee of the Red Cross, according to Reuters. In a post on X, IDF said, "Based on information that was received from the Red Cross, 14 Israeli hostages and three foreign national hostages have been transferred to the Red Cross."

    Israeli media reports that the Russian is a dual Israeli citizen, which may explain the discrepancy in numbers: the IDF has said 14 Israelis have been transferred.

    Late on Saturday night, Hamas released 13 Israelis and four Thai nationals. In exchange, Israel released 39 Palestinians who were previously detained in Israeli prisons.

    "Nothing will stop us, and we are convinced that we have the strength, the power, the will and the determination to achieve all the goals of the war, and that is what we will do," he said.

