Gaza ceasefire deal: Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostages hugging, smiling before freedom (WATCH)

The Islamic Jihad released footage of Israeli hostages Gadi Moses and Arbel Yehud embracing ahead of their release, part of a Gaza ceasefire deal. The two will be freed on Thursday in Khan Yunis, marking a rare moment of hope in the ongoing conflict.

Gaza ceasefire deal: Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostages hugging, smiling before freedom (WATCH) vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
AFP | First Published Jan 30, 2025, 1:25 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 1:27 PM IST

The Islamic Jihad has released heartwarming footage showing two Israeli hostages, Gadi Moses and Arbel Yehud, embracing each other and smiling ahead of their release. The video captures the emotional moment as the pair, soon to be freed, share hugs, marking the end of their long captivity. This comes as part of a broader Gaza ceasefire deal, which has temporarily halted hostilities between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants.

The two people are set to be freed on Thursday as part of a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel. The video, filmed at an undisclosed location, captures the joyful moment between Moses and Yehud, who appear to be in high spirits as they await their release. The hostages will be handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Khan Yunis, a southern city in Gaza, at around 0900 GMT, according to an Islamic Jihad source.

Israel releases 200 Palestinian prisoners after freed hostages reunite with families (WATCH)

This release marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict, as the ceasefire deal has been a rare glimmer of hope amid the tensions between the two sides. Both hostages had been held captive in Gaza for an extended period, and their eventual return to their families will be a moment of relief for Israel.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Israeli military receives hostage after being freed from captivity by Hamas dmn

Israeli military receives hostage after being freed from captivity by Hamas

BREAKING: Man who burnt Quran in 2023, sparking huge protests, shot dead in Sweden shk

Man who burnt Quran in 2023, sparking massive protests, shot dead in Sweden

UAE: Will petrol prices increase in February? Here's what we can expect anr

UAE: Will petrol prices increase in February? Here's what we can expect

How the Indian Navy is consolidating great power status while Pakistan, Bangladesh flounder in Indian ocean vkp

How the Indian Navy is consolidating great power status while Pakistan, Bangladesh flounder in Indian ocean

"Why didn't it turn?": Trump questions helicopter's lack of evasive action in Washington DC plane collision dmn

"Why didn't it turn?": Trump questions helicopter's lack of evasive action in Washington DC plane collision

Recent Stories

Who is Divya Kallachi? Know her YouTube journey and income AJR

Who is Divya Kallachi? Know her YouTube journey and income

Wearing high heels to wrong size bra: 8 Fashion mistakes that could harm your health

Wearing high heels to wrong size bra: 8 Fashion mistakes that could harm your health

Natural disasters, climate change pose long-term risks to state finances: IIT Bombay AJR

Natural disasters, climate change pose long-term risks to state finances: IIT Bombay

PHOTOS Rubina Dilaik 6 fancy earrings for every occasion RBA

PHOTOS: Rubina Dilaik's 6 fancy earrings for every occasion

Israeli military receives hostage after being freed from captivity by Hamas dmn

Israeli military receives hostage after being freed from captivity by Hamas

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon