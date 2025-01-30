Gaza ceasefire deal: Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostages hugging, smiling before freedom (WATCH)

The Islamic Jihad released footage of Israeli hostages Gadi Moses and Arbel Yehud embracing ahead of their release, part of a Gaza ceasefire deal. The two will be freed on Thursday in Khan Yunis, marking a rare moment of hope in the ongoing conflict.

The Islamic Jihad has released heartwarming footage showing two Israeli hostages, Gadi Moses and Arbel Yehud, embracing each other and smiling ahead of their release. The video captures the emotional moment as the pair, soon to be freed, share hugs, marking the end of their long captivity. This comes as part of a broader Gaza ceasefire deal, which has temporarily halted hostilities between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants.

The two people are set to be freed on Thursday as part of a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel. The video, filmed at an undisclosed location, captures the joyful moment between Moses and Yehud, who appear to be in high spirits as they await their release. The hostages will be handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Khan Yunis, a southern city in Gaza, at around 0900 GMT, according to an Islamic Jihad source.



This release marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict, as the ceasefire deal has been a rare glimmer of hope amid the tensions between the two sides. Both hostages had been held captive in Gaza for an extended period, and their eventual return to their families will be a moment of relief for Israel.

