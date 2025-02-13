Gas explosion at Taiwan mall, 5 killed, 7 injured

A suspected gas explosion at a Taichung department in Taiwan store killed five and injured seven. The blast occurred on the 12th floor during construction. Taiwan’s President called for a swift investigation.
 

Author
Divya Danu
Published: Feb 13, 2025, 12:46 PM IST

A suspected gas explosion at a department store in Taichung, central Taiwan, reportedly left at least five people dead and seven others injured on Thursday, according to the fire department.

The blast occurred on the 12th floor, where construction work was underway, according to reports. Authorities confirmed that the food court on the same floor was closed at the time due to ongoing renovations.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te expressed his condolences and urged a swift investigation into the cause of the explosion in a statement on his Facebook page.

