From cockpit, pilot records rare lightning-like phenomenon (Watch)

An amazing video capturing a striking meteorological occurrence akin to lightning has astounded viewers. This video documents the phenomenon known as St. Elmo's fire, characterized by luminous plasma bursts in the sky. The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by MacDill Air Force Base, occurring as the base underwent evacuation preparations due to Hurricane Idalia.

The accompanying caption read: "All aircraft on the installation have been evacuated/secured in preparation for Hurricane Idalia. During the evacuation, the 50th ARS recorded St Elmo’s fire, a weather phenomenon in which luminous plasma is created in an atmospheric electric field."

This remarkable occurrence, typically observed during thunderstorms, isn't actual lightning. As per an MIT article, St. Elmo's fire results from a sharp object, such as an aeroplane wingtip, coming into contact with a highly charged electric environment.

Within a storm cloud, friction can generate surplus electrons, forming an electric field that can extend to the ground. If this field is sufficiently intense, it can disrupt surrounding air molecules, transforming neutral air into charged plasma.

This process often happens around pointed, conductive objects like cell towers and wingtips, concentrating the electric field and drawing electrons from nearby air molecules, leaving behind a halo of positively charged plasma around the sharp object.

Centuries ago, sailors navigating the seas documented this phenomenon, eventually naming it St. Elmo's Fire in honour of Erasmus of Formia, the Christian patron saint of sailors.

The video, filmed from inside a cockpit, initially presents a pitch-black night sky. However, it quickly reveals bluish-violet flashes illuminating the sky. The accompanying sound of heavy rain, accompanying the lightning-like flashes, adds to the video's captivating nature.