Former Pakistan ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed taken into military custody, court martial initiated

Former Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) was taken into military custody on Monday as court martial proceedings were initiated. This unprecedented move follows a comprehensive court of inquiry conducted by the Pakistan Army. It is the first time in Pakistan's history that a court martial has been initiated against a former intelligence chief. The inquiry, which was ordered by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, aimed to investigate the allegations against Hameed related to the Top City case.

“Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry, was undertaken by Pakistan Army, to ascertain correctness of complaints in Top City case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd),” said a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

It added: “Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), under provisions of Pakistan Army Act.”

“In addition, multiple instances of violation of Pakistan Army Act post-retirement have also been established. The process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) has been taken into military custody,” the ISPR further said.

In April, the military reportedly established an inquiry committee to investigate allegations of misuse of authority against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), the former chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). According to media reports, the committee was created as a measure of self-accountability and is headed by a serving major general. The formation of the committee followed directives from both the Supreme Court and the Ministry of Defence.

In a written order issued on November 14, the Supreme Court stated that allegations of an "extremely serious nature" against retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed must not be ignored. The court emphasized that if these allegations were proven true, they could undermine the reputation of the country’s institutions.

“The allegations are of an extremely serious nature, and if true, undoubtedly would undermine the reputation of the federal government, the armed forces, ISI and Pakistan Rangers, therefore, they cannot be left unattended," the written order had said.

The management of Top City, a private housing scheme, had made serious allegations against the former ISI chief, claiming that he orchestrated a raid on the offices and residence of its owner, Moeez Khan.

In November 2023, the Supreme Court directed Khan to seek redress from appropriate authorities, including the Ministry of Defence, regarding his grievances against the former spymaster and his associates.

The newly formed inquiry committee is tasked with investigating these allegations and will submit its findings to the relevant authorities.

Earlier, in March 2023, then-Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had announced an ongoing investigation into allegations of corruption and illicit accumulation of assets against the ex-ISI chief and his brother.

In March 2024, a Rawalpindi court placed retired naib tehsildar Najaf Hameed, the brother of the former spymaster, under a 14-day judicial remand at Adiala Jail. Najaf, along with other co-accused, had applied for pre-arrest bail in connection with an FIR filed with the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in Rawalpindi. The FIR accused former Minister for Mineral Resources Hafiz Ammar Yasir of acquiring properties worth billions through proxies.

General Hameed had opted for early retirement, submitting his resignation to the high command in November 2022, according to sources.

At that time, he was among the six senior-most generals listed by General Headquarters as potential candidates for the two top military positions, which were sent to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for approval in November 2022.

Prior to his appointment as Bahawalpur Corps Commander, Gen Hameed had served in the same role in Peshawar. He faced strong criticism from PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, who accused him of influencing their convictions and supporting the previous PTI administration.

