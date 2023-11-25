Explained: Why Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi shut down and who remains in the building now?

The Afghanistan embassy had hoped for a favourable shift in the Indian government's stance, but after eight weeks, it faced constant pressure to relinquish control from both the Taliban government and India.

The Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi permanently shut down on November 23. The embassy blamed the government of India and the Taliban regime in Kabul for pressuring it to stop operations in India. To note, the embassy had stopped functioning since September 30 after the diplomats and the ambassador representing the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan left New Delhi for London.

Decoding the turn of events, Dr Dhananjay Tripathi, senior associate professor of International Relations at South Asian University in Delhi, told Asianet Newsable, "The main issue is that after the changed political reality, the present diplomatic staff at the Afghan Embassy was not the real representatives of the Afghan Government. Moreover, this could also be seen as New Delhi's revised approach towards Kabul by considering a political shift in the country."

Why the Afghan Embassy closed operations in India?

The Afghan Embassy said that the decision to cease operations from September 30 was taken in the hope that the Indian government’s stance would evolve favourably for the normal continuation of the embassy.

It further stated that even after a wait of eight weeks, the objectives of visa extension for diplomats and a shift in the Indian government’s conduct were not realized. The embassy faced a difficult choice after constant pressure from the Taliban government in Kabul and the Indian government to relinquish control.

What was the Afghan Embassy's request to India?

The mission has asked the government of India to assume custodial responsibility for the Afghan diplomatic mission properties, bank accounts, vehicles and all other assets located in Delhi on an urgent basis. The embassy has shared a detailed list of assets with the Ministry of External Affairs, including USD 500,000 in the bank accounts.

It has also requested the government to hoist Afghanistan’s tricolour flag over the mission’s properties.

The embassy has also requested to ensure the safekeeping of its property till the legitimate government is duly elected by the Afghan people.

Who is in the Afghan Embassy in Delhi at the moment?

The diplomats from the Afghan Republic have left for third countries. Now, the only individuals present in India are diplomats affiliated with the Taliban.