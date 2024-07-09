Explained: What is 'naked resignation', why are professionals opting for it & what are the risks involved

A new phenomenon is taking hold among young professionals worldwide, who are increasingly opting to leave their jobs without securing a new position first.

Understanding naked resignation

Naked resignation entails quitting one's job without having another lined up. This decision, while offering immediate relief from job-related stress, poses significant risks such as financial instability, difficulty re-entering the job market, and potential red flags for future employers due to gaps in employment history. Despite these risks, the trend is gaining traction as more young professionals seek to prioritize their well-being over their careers.

Origin of the term

The term "naked resignation" is said to have gained popularity on Chinese social media platforms like Weibo and Xiaohongshu, where users share their experiences and plans post-resignation. It is inspired by the feeling of monotony and overwork prevalent among China's workforce, encapsulated by the phrase 'Liǎng diǎn yīxiàn' which describes the endless commute between home and work. The term has also been associated with the trend of "loud quitting," where individuals publicly announce their resignations on social media to explore new passions and travel.

Impact on Lives and Careers

The allure of naked resignation lies in the promise of a break from the relentless corporate grind. Young professionals are using this time to pursue personal interests, learn new skills, and travel. For instance, a viral post on Weibo by a 28-year-old, who resigned after receiving a raise, highlighted their plans to learn English, get fit, improve cooking skills, and travel. This reflects a broader sentiment among the youth: life is short, and there is no better time to explore and grow than now.

However, the decision to resign without a backup plan is not without its challenges. Financial instability is a primary concern, as is the potential difficulty in finding new employment. Yet, for many, the benefits outweigh the risks. The trend is particularly popular among those in the tech industry, notorious for its "996" work culture—working from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week. The demanding nature of such jobs has left many feeling like mere cogs in the corporate machine, leading to disillusionment and burnout.

Changing Attitudes Towards Work and Life

Naked resignation is part of a broader shift in attitudes toward work and life among younger generation. Social media trends like "lying flat," which emphasize freedom, happiness, and health over career achievements, reflect this change. While older generations often view gap years and time off work with suspicion, younger people are increasingly prioritizing self-awareness and self-care.

The economic downturn and the pandemic have further fueled this trend, leading many young professionals to rethink their careers and seek new meaning in their lives. Despite the risks, the desire for a more fulfilling life outside the corporate rat race is compelling an increasing number of young people to embrace naked resignation.

Risks involved and considerations to bear in mind

Foremost among these risks is financial instability. Without a steady income, individuals may struggle to cover their living expenses, leading to potential financial hardship. Additionally, prolonged unemployment can make re-entering the job market more challenging, as extended gaps in employment history often raise red flags for future employers.

To mitigate these risks, it is advisable to take several proactive steps before resigning. First, financial planning is crucial. Building a savings cushion can provide a safety net during the period of unemployment. Second, strategic networking can help open doors to new job opportunities. Engaging with industry contacts and attending professional events can keep you connected and informed about potential openings.

Another effective approach is to seek new roles while still employed. This allows for a smoother transition by ensuring continued income and minimizing employment gaps. By exploring job opportunities discreetly and preparing for interviews during off-hours, you can secure your next position before leaving your current one.

Making an informed decision about naked resignation involves weighing the immediate benefits against the long-term consequences. By planning financially, networking strategically, and considering alternative options, individuals can navigate the risks associated with quitting without a job lined up and ensure a more stable transition into the next phase of their career.

