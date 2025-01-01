End of an era! Move past Gen Z & Gen Alpha, Generation Beta to start from 2025. Here's all you need to know

Just as the world was getting used to having Gen Z at the workplace while Gen Alpha is still growing up, the next generation of population is all set to begin from January 1, 2025.

Just as the world was getting used to having Gen Z at the workplace while Gen Alpha is still growing up, the next generation of population is all set to begin from January 1, 2025. Marking the start of a new generational chapter, this group will include people born between 2025 and 2039. By 2035, Generation Beta is projected to make up 16% of the global population, and many of its members are likely to witness the dawn of the 22nd century, according to renowned social researcher Mark McCrindle.

Decoding generational labels

McCrindle is the pioneer credited with coining and popularizing generational labels. The lineage of these labels dates back to the Builders (1925–1945), followed by the Baby Boomers (1946–1964). Next came Gen X (1965–1979), Gen Y or Millennials (1980–1994), Gen Z (1995–2009), and Gen Alpha (2010–2024).

The introduction of Gen Alpha heralded a shift to the Greek alphabet, symbolizing a fresh beginning in human history. Generation Beta continues this trend, signaling not just a new label but a distinct era shaped by accelerated technological and societal transformations.

The unique blueprint of Generation Beta

Commenting on this generational shift, McCrindle wrote, “Baby Boomers are entering their retirement years with different expectations, while Builders are focusing more on relationships and building a legacy. The pace of generational change is accelerating, and organisations need to recognise these shifts to engage in a way that is relevant to each.”

Generation Beta, affectionately dubbed “Beta babies,” will largely comprise the offspring of younger Millennials (Gen Y) and older Gen Zs. Growing up in a world where artificial intelligence and automation are seamlessly integrated, this generation will experience unprecedented technological advancements.

“For Generation Beta, the digital and physical worlds will be seamless," McCrindle observed. "While Generation Alpha has experienced the rise of smart technology and artificial intelligence, Generation Beta will live in an era where AI and automation are fully embedded in everyday life—from education and workplaces to healthcare and entertainment."

A glimpse into the future

Generation Beta will likely witness milestones that seem like science fiction today. Autonomous vehicles at scale, wearable health technologies, and immersive virtual environments will be part of their daily reality. AI algorithms will personalize their learning, shopping, and even social interactions, creating a world tailored to their individual needs.

Yet, this generation won’t have it easy. They’ll inherit a planet grappling with climate change, urbanization, and global population shifts. "Sustainability will not just be a preference but an expectation," McCrindle noted, emphasizing the influence of Millennial and Gen Z parents, who prioritize adaptability, equality, and eco-consciousness in their parenting.

Redefining relationships and identity

Social dynamics will evolve significantly for Generation Beta. Born into an era of ubiquitous connectivity, they will redefine relationships, balancing hyper-connectivity with individuality. McCrindle explained, “Social connection will look different for Generation Beta. Born into a world of always-on technology, they will navigate friendships, education, and careers in an era where digital interaction is the default. However, curating their own digital identities with safety and wisdom (driven by their parents) will be a priority.”

