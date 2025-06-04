Elon Musk's departure from his role at the White House and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has brought to light significant issues regarding the state of offices occupied by his team, particularly the United States Institute of Peace (USIP). The Economist reported that USIP cleaners discovered discarded marijuana, allegedly left by DOGE staff, after the institute regained control of its building.

"Unlawful seizure of office"

DOGE had forcibly seized the USIP headquarters from March to May, despite a court ruling that ultimately deemed the seizure unlawful. A judge ruled last month that DOGE lacked the authority to take over the $500 million USIP building or terminate its employees. USIP, established by Congress in 1984 as a nonprofit, focuses on "promoting peace by preventing, mitigating and resolving violent conflict abroad."

Upon re-entering their building on May 19, USIP's acting president and CEO, George Moose, stated under oath that they found considerable damage, including water damage and evidence of rat and cockroach infestations – problems that were absent before DOGE's occupation. Journalist Daniel Knowles of The Economist shared a photograph of the alleged marijuana, remarking on "DOGE’s legacy at USIP."

Allegations of excessive ketamine

These revelations coincide with allegations of excessive ketamine use by Elon Musk during his time in the administration. While Musk previously acknowledged taking prescription ketamine, a New York Times report claimed his drug use was so extensive that it led to bladder problems for the 53-year-old. The report cited individuals who observed Musk's pill box, which reportedly contained 20 pills, including those identified as the stimulant Adderall. Musk vehemently denied these allegations, calling The New York Times "liars" and explicitly stating, "to be clear, I am NOT taking drugs!" He further clarified, "I tried prescription ketamine a few years ago and said so on X, so this not even news. It helps for getting out of dark mental holes, but haven't taken it since then."