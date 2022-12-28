Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Elon Musk as US President, UK to rejoin EU...' predicts Putin's aide Dmitry Medvedev for 2023

    Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has made a wild 2023 prediction about Elon Musk, saying that he would be soon the president of the US and that America is headed for a civil war. Musk called predictions "epic".
     

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Dec 28, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

    Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, an arch loyalist of Vladimir Putin given a new job this week, forecasted conflict between Germany and France next year and a civil war in the United States that would result in Elon Musk becoming president. Medvedev, deputy head of Putin's advisory security council, served as president during a four-year spell when Putin held the office of prime minister. He appears to have gained favour with the Kremlin, as it announced on Monday that he will take over as Putin's deputy on a committee regulating the military sector.

    He also predicted that Britain will re-join the EU, which would lead to the EU's eventual collapse in his list of predictions for 2023, which he posted on his personal Telegram and Twitter accounts. Medvedev signed off his ‘season’s greetings' by saying, “Season greetings to you all, Anglo-Saxon friends, and their happily oinking piglets!"

    Musk, the CEO of Tesla who now controls Twitter, tweeted back, "Epic thread!!" in response to the notion that he would become president of the United States, though he also criticised other of Medvedev's forecasts.  

    In the past, Medvedev applauded Musk for suggesting that Ukraine surrender land to Russia as part of a peace agreement.

    Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Medvedev has recast himself as an arch-hawk, casting the battle in end-of-the-world, religious terms, and referring to Ukrainians as "cockroaches" in a manner that Kyiv claims is overtly genocidal. He paid a rare international visit to China this week, when he met with President Xi Jinping to discuss foreign policy.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2022, 10:40 AM IST
