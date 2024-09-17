Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dozens of Hezbollah members wounded after pagers explode in Lebanon; scary moment caught on camera | WATCH

    Hundreds of members of the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah were seriously wounded on Tuesday in southern Lebanon and the southern suburbs of Beirut when the pagers they use to communicate exploded, news agency Reuters has reported.

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 7:56 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 8:01 PM IST

    Hundreds of members of the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah including fighters and medics, were seriously wounded on Tuesday in southern Lebanon and the southern suburbs of Beirut when the pagers they use to communicate exploded, news agency Reuters has reported. A Hezbollah official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the detonation of the pagers was the "biggest security breach" the group had been subjected to in nearly a year of war with Israel.

    Ambulances were rushing through the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut amid widespread panic, a Reuters journalist recounted. Residents said explosions were taking place even 30 minutes after the initial blasts.

    Groups of people huddled at the entrance of buildings to check on people they knew who may have been wounded, the Reuters journalist said.

    The security source added that devices were also exploding in the south of Lebanon.

    There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which has been exchanging fire with Hezbollah since last October in parallel with the Gaza war.

