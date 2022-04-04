Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Donald Lu: US diplomat whom Imran Khan claims to 'destabilise' his govt

    Imran Khan claimed that Donald Lu was allegedly involved in the 'foreign conspiracy' to destabilise his government through a non-confidential vote. 
     

    Donald Lu: US diplomat whom Imran Khan claims to 'destabilise' his govt -adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 4, 2022, 12:49 PM IST

    Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that the assistant secretary of the state for South and Central Asian affairs, Donald Lu, was allegedly involved in the 'foreign conspiracy' to destabilise his government through a non-confidential vote. Khan also claimed that Donald Lu had sent a threatening message to him through Pakistan's ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed.

    If Pakistan Prime Minister survived the non-confidence vote, there would be consequences, Lu cautioned the Pakistan ambassador, as per Khan. Khan stated that the no-trust motion against him was a 'conspiracy' and thanked Allah that it failed.

    While his statement on television, Khan stated that the counting of the votes became 'irrelevant' after the National Security Council (NSC) rejected the involvement of an external force in a no-trust resolution.

     

    Also Read: Pakistan crisis: Imran Khan to continue as PM, Supreme Court to continue hearing | Top developments

    About Donald Lu

    Lu has worked for the US government for almost 30 years as a foreign service officer. From 2010 to 2013, he was the deputy head of the mission in India.

    Lu is the US State Department's top diplomat for south and central Asia, serving as the assistant secretary of state for the area. He was a former US ambassador to Kyrgyzstan and Albania and had two stints in the US embassy in New Delhi.

    Also Read: Here's what Imran Khan's ex wife Reham Khan had to say after dismissal of no-trust vote

    Lu was named Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, last September. From 2018 to 2021, he was the US ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, and from 2015 to 2018, he was the US ambassador to Albania. Before his assignment in Albania, Lu was the deputy coordinator for Ebola response in the Department of State, where he worked on the Ebola epidemic in West Africa.

    Also Read: Pakistan crisis: Know all about of Article 6 which can be used against PM Imran Khan

    Also Read: Pakistan SC takes suo moto notice of National Assembly dissolution, Army denies involvement

    Before his career, he was appointed as teh deputy director in the office of central Asian and south Caucasus affairs. From 2001- 03, Bureau of European affairs, and Political officer in New Delhi in 1997-2000. Also, special assistant to the ambassador in New Delhi, 1996-97, and Political officer in Peshawar between 1992 and 1994.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2022, 1:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Guinness World Records publishes video of World's Tallest Teen; watch - gps

    Guinness World Records publishes video of World's Tallest Teen; watch

    Watch Joe Biden mistakenly refers to Michelle Obama as ex Vice President gcw

    Watch: Joe Biden mistakenly refers to Michelle Obama as ex-Vice President

    Pakistan crisis: Imran Khan to continue as PM Supreme Court to continue hearing top developments gcw

    Pakistan crisis: Imran Khan to continue as PM, Supreme Court to continue hearing | Top developments

    Support us in any way you can, but not silence : Ukraine President Zelenskyy at Grammy 2022

    'Support us in any way you can, but not silence': Ukraine President Zelenskyy at Grammy 2022

    Sri Lanka economic crisis all cabinet ministers resign Rajapaksa remains PM curfew ends today top updates gcw

    Sri Lanka economic crisis: Central Bank Governor resigns, Prez invites parties to accept cabinet posts

    Recent Stories

    football 'Get well soon': Wishes pour in for Louis van Gaal after ex-Man United boss confirms cancer diagnosis snt

    'Get well soon': Wishes pour in for Louis van Gaal after ex-Man United boss confirms cancer diagnosis

    If a Muslim becomes PM...: Yati Narsinghanand at it again, booked for hate speech-dnm

    ‘If a Muslim becomes PM...’: Yati Narsinghanand at it again, booked for hate speech

    Guinness World Records publishes video of World's Tallest Teen; watch - gps

    Guinness World Records publishes video of World's Tallest Teen; watch

    Gurmeet Choudhary Debina Bonnerjee become parents to a baby girl drb

    Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee become parents to a baby girl

    Realme 9 4G India launch on April 7 know expected price features and more gcw

    Realme 9 4G India launch on April 7; know expected price, features and more

    Recent Videos

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon