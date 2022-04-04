Donald Lu: US diplomat whom Imran Khan claims to 'destabilise' his govt

Imran Khan claimed that Donald Lu was allegedly involved in the 'foreign conspiracy' to destabilise his government through a non-confidential vote.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that the assistant secretary of the state for South and Central Asian affairs, Donald Lu, was allegedly involved in the 'foreign conspiracy' to destabilise his government through a non-confidential vote. Khan also claimed that Donald Lu had sent a threatening message to him through Pakistan's ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed.

If Pakistan Prime Minister survived the non-confidence vote, there would be consequences, Lu cautioned the Pakistan ambassador, as per Khan. Khan stated that the no-trust motion against him was a 'conspiracy' and thanked Allah that it failed.

While his statement on television, Khan stated that the counting of the votes became 'irrelevant' after the National Security Council (NSC) rejected the involvement of an external force in a no-trust resolution.

About Donald Lu

Lu has worked for the US government for almost 30 years as a foreign service officer. From 2010 to 2013, he was the deputy head of the mission in India.

Lu is the US State Department's top diplomat for south and central Asia, serving as the assistant secretary of state for the area. He was a former US ambassador to Kyrgyzstan and Albania and had two stints in the US embassy in New Delhi.

Lu was named Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, last September. From 2018 to 2021, he was the US ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, and from 2015 to 2018, he was the US ambassador to Albania. Before his assignment in Albania, Lu was the deputy coordinator for Ebola response in the Department of State, where he worked on the Ebola epidemic in West Africa.

Before his career, he was appointed as teh deputy director in the office of central Asian and south Caucasus affairs. From 2001- 03, Bureau of European affairs, and Political officer in New Delhi in 1997-2000. Also, special assistant to the ambassador in New Delhi, 1996-97, and Political officer in Peshawar between 1992 and 1994.