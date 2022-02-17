Developments in Afghanistan will have wider ramifications in Central Asia: India at UN

The Indian envoy drew the UN Security Council's attention to the possibility of an increase in international terrorism and drug trafficking following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

India on Wednesday alerted the United Nations regarding the developments in Afghanistan, having wider ramifications in the Central Asia region. India's Permanent Representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti, drew the UN Security Council's attention towards the threat of possible growth in international terrorism and drug trafficking following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

Tirumurti said developments in Afghanistan would have broader ramifications for the Central Asia region, particularly the potential increase in international terrorism and drug trafficking emanating from Afghan territory.

The Indian envoy spoke at a United Nations Security Council debate on "Cooperation between the United Nations and the Collective Security Treaty Organization." The CSTO, which includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, celebrating the 20th anniversary of its establishment.

Tirumurti highlighted that the international community must be aware of Central Asian countries' concerns about developments in Afghanistan.

Regional and sub-regional organizations have repeatedly shown the significance of their role in maintaining international peace and security. They play a key role in resolving disputes, particularly in conflict situations, Tirumurti stated. Tirumurti added that they support active engagement between the UN and regional and sub-regional organizations and are in line with the Charter of the UN.

After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, the situation in Afghan started to deteriorate drastically. The Taliban-led Afghan government faced several restrictions globally, including the combination of international sanctions, freezing of Afghan assets, and suspension of foreign funds. After controlling Afghan, the Taliban is looking for recognition from the international community. They have repeatedly urged the US to unfreeze Afghan assets citing economic crisis.

The Security Council passed Resolution 2593 in August, stating that Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country. The resolution was passed with 13 votes in favour and two abstentions (Russia and China).

