Devastating storms hit Spain: At least 13 dead as flash floods sweep cars, crops & more; WATCH dramatic videos

A series of devastating storms have wreaked havoc across southeastern Spain, leaving at least 13 confirmed dead as torrential rain triggered flash floods that swept through cities and countryside alike. The relentless downpours have led to severe flooding, uprooting vehicles, damaging crops, and endangering lives.

Dramatic footage shared on social media captures the chaos, showing floodwaters crashing into bridges and dragging cars through the streets. In some heart-stopping videos, individuals were seen clinging to trees in a desperate bid to escape the fast-moving waters. The scenes have sparked widespread concern and prompted rescue efforts across the region.

Emergency services have been inundated with calls for help, with local radio and television stations reporting hundreds of requests from individuals trapped in inundated areas or searching for missing loved ones. Authorities are working tirelessly to reach those in need, though access remains a challenge in many regions.

Local official Milagros Tolon reported that drones are being deployed to search for missing persons in the hard-hit municipality of Letur. "The priority is to find these people," she stated on Spanish public television station TVE.

As the situation continues to unfold, local media indicated that dozens of residents in Valencia spent the night stranded in vehicles or on rooftops, awaiting rescue. The regional government has declared a red alert in Valencia and issued the second-highest level of alert in parts of Andalusia.

Transportation across the region has been severely disrupted. Many flights scheduled to land in Valencia have been diverted to other cities, with additional cancellations reported. The national rail infrastructure operator, ADIF, announced a complete suspension of train services in the Valencia region. In response to the crisis, Valencia city hall has suspended all schools and sporting events for Wednesday, while parks remain closed.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed his concern over the unfolding disaster in a post on X, urging citizens to heed the advice of authorities and to avoid unnecessary travel during this critical time.

As the nation deals with the aftermath of these severe weather events, the complete scale of the destruction and the final death toll are still unclear. Rescue efforts continue, with hopes of finding those who are still missing as the community comes together to support each other during this difficult period.

