    Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen assaulted in Copenhagen, attacker arrested

    Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was assaulted in Copenhagen by a man who was quickly detained. She was shaken but unharmed. The attack drew condemnation from Danish and European leaders, emphasizing it contradicts European values. Frederiksen, in office since 2019, remains a key political figure. The motive is unknown as investigations proceed.

    Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen assaulted in Copenhagen, attacker arrested vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 8, 2024, 9:42 AM IST

    Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was the target of an attack by an individual on Friday evening in central Copenhagen. According to reports from the Ritzau news agency, which cited police and the Prime Minister's office, the assailant struck Frederiksen at Kultorvet Square. Law enforcement authorities quickly responded, detaining the assailant promptly after the incident.

    Eyewitnesses reported that although Frederiksen was visibly shaken, she did not appear to be injured and was able to leave the scene promptly. The attacker, described as tall and slim, tried to escape but was quickly subdued by security forces. A witness recounted seeing the suspect pinned down by a security officer, appearing bewildered and slightly dazed.

    The Prime Minister's office released a statement confirming the assault, noting, "Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was assaulted...by a man who was subsequently arrested. The Prime Minister is shocked by the incident," but did not disclose further details.

    The Copenhagen Police and Denmark’s national security and intelligence service have acknowledged the incident but have also refrained from providing additional information.

    The attack has drawn widespread condemnation from political figures both within Denmark and across Europe. Danish Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke expressed his dismay on social media, stating, "Mette is naturally shocked by the attack. I must say that it shakes all of us who are close to her." European leaders including Charles Michel, Roberta Metsola, and Ursula von der Leyen have also spoken out against the violence, emphasizing that such acts are contrary to European values and have no place in politics.

    Mette Frederiksen, who became Denmark's youngest prime minister in 2019 and was re-elected in 2022, has been a prominent figure in Danish and European politics. The motivation behind the attack remains unclear as investigations continue.

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2024, 9:42 AM IST
