Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cyclone Mocha: St Martin's Island in Bangladesh may go underwater temporarily; check details

    On Saturday, authorities launched a massive evacuation campaign to relocate close to half a million people along the southeastern coastlines as a "very dangerous" tropical cyclone was expected to make landfall in the country, threatening the Rohingya refugee camp, the world's largest.

    Cyclone Mocha: St Martins Island in Bangladesh may go underwater temporarily; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 14, 2023, 2:15 PM IST

    The head of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Sunday (May 14) said that Saint Martin's, the one and only coral island of Bangladesh, may be temporarily submerged due to the impact of Cyclone Mocha.

    BMD Director Md Azizur Rahman said, "Since there is no major infrastructure on the island, the storm will not get obstructed anywhere and hit the island directly. As the centre of the storm passes over St Martin's, water will move from one side of the island to the other, and due to the intensity of the storm, the island may be underwater for some time."

    "But the water will not stay still; it may also move away. The situation depends entirely on the speed of the storm," he added.

    Meteorologist Shahinul Islam said the bulk and centre of the storm would pass over Myanmar and the rest would lash Cox's Bazar coast. 

    On Saturday, authorities launched a massive evacuation campaign to relocate close to half a million people along the southeastern coastlines as a "very dangerous" tropical cyclone was expected to make landfall in the country, threatening the Rohingya refugee camp, the world's largest.

    Cyclone Mocha, one of the most powerful cyclones seen in Bangladesh in nearly two decades, is predicted to barrel towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar border on Sunday.

    "Cyclone 'Mocha' is coming. We have kept the cyclone centres and taken all types of preparations to tackle it," Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had said.

    The evacuation drive was taken as the maritime port of Cox's Bazar has been advised to hoist danger signal no 10 as Cyclone Mocha is likely to intensify further and move in a north-north-westerly direction.  

    Meteorologists said the storm's path is set to affect Bangladesh's southeastern border district of Cox's Bazar where over a million Rohingya refugees live.

    Last Updated May 14, 2023, 2:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Imran Khan arrest fallout: Pak PM Sharif orders arrest of miscreants who torched Jinnah House in 72 hours snt

    Imran Khan arrest fallout: Pak PM Sharif orders arrest of miscreants who torched Jinnah House in 72 hours

    historic India plans repatriation of Kohinoor, colonial artefacts from United Kingdom: Report snt

    Historic! India plans repatriation of Kohinoor, colonial artefacts from United Kingdom: Report

    Its one man Imran Khan blames Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir for arrest watch snt

    'It's one man': Imran Khan blames Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir for arrest (WATCH)

    Former Pak PM Imran Khan back at Lahore residence after securing bail in many cases AJR

    Former Pak PM Imran Khan back at Lahore residence after securing bail in many cases

    Emirates to discontinue paper boarding passes for Dubai from May 15; What next? anr

    Emirates to discontinue paper boarding passes for Dubai from May 15; What next?

    Recent Stories

    9 Best horror movies to watch on Netflix RBA

    9 Best horror movies to watch on Netflix

    Mothers Day 2023: Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar - Here is how Indian cricketers have been celebrating it-ayh

    Mothers' Day 2023: Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar - Here's how Indian cricketers have been celebrating it

    INS Mormugao successfully conducts maiden test firing of Brahmos supersonic cruise missile; check details AJR

    INS Mormugao successfully conducts maiden test firing of Brahmos supersonic cruise missile; check details

    Courtesy call, not CLP meet': Priyank Kharge on MLAs meeting at Congress chief's residence AJR

    'Courtesy call, not CLP meet': Priyank Kharge on MLAs meeting at Congress chief's residence

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha engagement videos and photos: Mika Singh performs sizzling number at event ADC

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha engagement videos and photos: Mika Singh performs sizzling number at event

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon