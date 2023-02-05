Clearly overreacting: China warns of 'necessary reaction' after US shoots down 'spy' balloon

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After the US downed a China-made balloon off the Carolina coast, China said Washington was clearly overreacting and violating international practice. It was shot down with a missile from an F-22 plane and fell into relatively shallow water just 47 feet (14 meters) deep.

    First Published Feb 5, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

    A Chinese spy balloon was shot down by a US fighter jet off the coast of South Carolina, according to the Pentagon, in retaliation for what it called Beijing's "unacceptable violation" of US sovereignty.  The balloon became the most recent source of concern between Washington and Beijing after spending several days circling North America and passing over important military locations there. It was brought down by an F-22 missile and landed in rather shallow water that was just 47 feet (14 metres) deep.

    China said that it reserved the right to “take further actions” and criticized the US for “an obvious overreaction and a serious violation of international practice.”

    "The US' response gravely broke international treaty. China will steadfastly protect its lawful rights and the interests of relevant firms, while maintaining the right to take any more necessary steps," Chinese mouthpiece Global Times quoted ministry as saying.

    China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement on Sunday that it "would resolutely uphold the relevant company's legitimate rights and interests, while at the same time retaining the right to take future steps in response."

    The operation, according to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, was a "planned and legitimate measure" in retaliation for China's "unacceptable infringement of our sovereignty." As the balloon approached the ocean, the Federal Aviation Administration and Coast Guard sought to clear the air and water below it.

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2023, 9:30 AM IST
