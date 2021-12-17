Chinese mouthpiece Global Times Editor Hu Xijin compelled to resign?

The China Media Project further said that the 'hierarchy' was unhappy over his highly-visible international remarks in recent days or weeks.

After being the top editor of the Chinese government's official mouthpiece, Global Times for over 15 years, Hu Xijin announced his retirement from the media organisation. However, there could be more to this development than meets the eye. What has raised eyebrows are reports that he may have been compelled to resign.

Officially, informing about his decision, Global Times Editor-In-Chief Hu Xijin said that he had retired but would continue to be associated with the media organisation as a special commentator. I will continue to speak on Twitter, he said.

Hu Xijin, who had been serving at the top post in the outlet since 2005 and spearheaded the English edition in 2009, further said that even though he knew that many in the West do not like him, he remain to be one of the leading influencers in China's public opinion sector. In a Weibo post, he thanked the audience for their support and attention to the Global Times.

However, the China Media Project quoting sources said that Hu Xijin was, in fact, compelled to resign. The sources cited by China Media Project further said that the 'hierarchy' was unhappy over his highly visible international remarks in recent days or weeks.

According to David Bandurski, director of the China Media Project, Hu Xijin loomed large as a voice from the nationalistic fringes of China's official party-state press, and as a global provocateur constantly bickering with China's critics. With his 4.5 lakh followers on Twitter and 240 lakh followers on Weibo, Xijin has always tried to influence the audience outside China. He used to regularly post commentaries in writing and videos.

During the India-China standoff, be it the Doklam incident or the Ladakh faceoff, Hu Xijin was at the forefront in putting forward the government’s belligerent stand and spreading propaganda against India. Sometimes, he even published articles that had a threatening tone.

Also Read: Omicron derails India's bid to bring cheetah out of extinction

Also Read: Meta exposes 7 'cyber mercenaries', Delhi-based firm is among them