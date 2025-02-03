Chinese firm 'Lixun Diansheng' criticized for displaying employees' toilet pics as punishment for long breaks

A Chinese company, Lixun Diansheng, faced backlash after displaying photos of employees using restrooms as punishment for long breaks. The controversial move, aimed at deterring misuse of bathroom time, sparked outrage over privacy violations. The company later removed the images, acknowledging public disapproval.

A Chinese company is facing fierce criticism after taking photos of its employees using the restroom and displaying them publicly as a form of punishment for long bathroom breaks. The Shenzhen-based company, Lixun Diansheng, sparked outrage online when it printed and hung up images of employees using the toilet on the restroom wall. The photos were reportedly intended as a warning against taking excessive bathroom breaks, with the company accusing some workers of using the time to smoke or play mobile games.

The incident, which came to light on January 20, involved employees who allegedly ignored knocks on the restroom door. In response, staff at the company used a ladder to take photos from above. Lixun Diansheng justified the controversial act by claiming the images were meant to serve as a deterrent to such behaviour. They also pointed out that the photos aimed to enforce the company's strict no-smoking policy in restrooms.



Reduce Chinese influence or face 'necessary measures': US State Secy Marco Rubio cautions Panama

However, after the images were made public and the backlash grew, the company quickly removed them, admitting that the display "did not look good." Despite the company's attempt to justify its actions, the incident raised concerns about privacy violations and the treatment of employees, as per TOI report.



China 'firmly opposes' new US tariffs imposed by Donald Trump, vows countermeasures

Legal experts and online users have expressed strong disapproval. Zhu Xue, a lawyer at Celue Law Firm, told Chinese media that the company had violated the employees' privacy rights. "It is inappropriate for a company to monitor and manage employee behavior using such methods," Zhu said.

Public reactions to the incident have been overwhelmingly negative. Critics have raised questions about the company's ethics and legal understanding. One social media user remarked that the company's first concern was how the photos looked, rather than the legality of their actions. Another commenter questioned whether the employees were treated as workers or "slaves."

Latest Videos