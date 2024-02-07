Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    China Unleashes Game-Changing AI Spy Tech: What you need to know about the breakthrough of intelligence world

    In a crucial development, Chinese scientists have unleashed a revolutionary AI-enabled spy technology, concerning the intelligence community. As the world grapples with the implications, here's everything you need to know about this game-changing breakthrough and its potential impact on global security.

    Author
    Sanjana Santhosh
    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 6:03 PM IST

    China has reportedly developed a path-breaking military surveillance technology based on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The researchers claim that the technology allows detection of bandwidth, frequencies which were considered close to impossible in the electromagnetic field. The Asian giant has also become the first country to achieve the breakthrough going ahead of the US according to the claim. 

    The cutting-edge technology paves the way for the Chinese military to detect, and track enemies and their weapons on the battlefield in just a few seconds. The paper explaining the game-changing technology was published in the Chinese academic journal Radio Communications Technology on January 17. The project lead scientist Yang Kai spoke highly of the discovery.

    The professor from the School of Information and Electronics at the Beijing Institute of Technology claimed that the spy technology is small in size, high in performance, and low in power consumption focusing on durability. The traditional systems are restricted to 40-160 MHz. While the technology said to be developed by Chinese scientists can detect frequencies in the gigahertz zone which was previously considered impossible.

    The technology can pick up the movement of frequencies ranging from a small radio to even Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites. It can also jam signals of enemy lines breaking communication, it can suppress the physical outflow of signals. China and the US have been in a mixup to develop electromagnetic detection technology that can change military dynamics.

