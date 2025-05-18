Pakistan and Afghanistan Foreign Ministers will meet their Chinese counterpart in Beijing to discuss trade & regional tensions following India's strikes under Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan after Pahalgam attack.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will travel to Beijing on Monday to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang. Afghanistan's interim Foreign Minister Ameer Khan Muttaqi is also scheduled to arrive in China on May 20, according to ARY News.

The report states that Ishaq Dar will lead a delegation for high-level talks with the Chinese Premier. A trilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan is also expected in Beijing.

According to sources, the discussions will focus on the current regional situation—particularly the rising tensions between India and Pakistan—as well as regional security, trade enhancement, and multilateral cooperation.

These diplomatic moves follow heightened tensions after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Over 100 militants linked to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen were reportedly neutralised.

Following the Indian strikes, Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement by engaging in cross-border shelling and attempted drone strikes along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border. India retaliated with coordinated precision strikes, damaging 11 Pakistani airbases, including radar and communication facilities.

A ceasefire was agreed upon by both nations on May 10.

In a rare admission, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged that Indian ballistic missiles had hit Nur Khan Airbase and other strategic locations. He stated that Army Chief General Asim Munir informed him of the strikes around 2:30 am.