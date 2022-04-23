China continues to be silent on delay in return of Indian students amid COVID rise, 'exploring options'

Over 23,000 Indian students, mostly studying medicine, are stuck in India for the last two years, and Beijing is yet to permit them to return despite repeated requests from the students and the Indian Embassy here.

China continues to be silent on the return of Indian students who are stuck back home due to COVID-19 and are waiting for their return for the last two years even as it allows students from many other countries amid the ongoing pandemic. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in China, China has allowed Sri Lankan students to return according to a press release by the Sri Lankan embassy in Beijing on Thursday.

However, on a question of the return of Indian students as assured by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his India visit last month, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Friday said the Chinese side is actively exploring options and hopes that Indian students could return safely and resume their courses in China once the epidemic situation improves.

China has been giving the excuse of COVID pandemic situation for not allowing international students but has been selectively allowing students from few countries raising apprehensions about the lack of transparency in China’s policy.

There is no clarity so far about any timeline for the return of Indian students even as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his India visit last month assured External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar that he would speak to the relevant authorities on his return on this matter. Chinese FM also recognized the particular concerns that medical students have in this difficult situation. However, there seems to be no progress since then.

