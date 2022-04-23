Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    China continues to be silent on delay in return of Indian students amid COVID rise, 'exploring options'

    Over 23,000 Indian students, mostly studying medicine, are stuck in India for the last two years, and Beijing is yet to permit them to return despite repeated requests from the students and the Indian Embassy here.

    China continues to be silent on delay in return of Indian students amid COVID rise, says actively exploring options-dnm
    Author
    Deevika N
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 23, 2022, 1:20 PM IST

    China continues to be silent on the return of Indian students who are stuck back home due to COVID-19 and are waiting for their return for the last two years even as it allows students from many other countries amid the ongoing pandemic. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in China, China has allowed Sri Lankan students to return according to a press release by the Sri Lankan embassy in Beijing on Thursday.

    However, on a question of the return of Indian students as assured by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his India visit last month, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Friday said the Chinese side is actively exploring options and hopes that Indian students could return safely and resume their courses in China once the epidemic situation improves.

    China has been giving the excuse of COVID pandemic situation for not allowing international students but has been selectively allowing students from few countries raising apprehensions about the lack of transparency in China’s policy.

    There is no clarity so far about any timeline for the return of Indian students even as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his India visit last month assured External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar that he would speak to the relevant authorities on his return on this matter. Chinese FM also recognized the particular concerns that medical students have in this difficult situation. However, there seems to be no progress since then.

    Over 23,000 Indian students, mostly studying medicine, are stuck in India for the last two years, and Beijing is yet to permit them to return despite repeated requests from the students and the Indian Embassy here.

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2022, 1:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian national imprisoned for 11 weeks in Singapore for voyeurism-dnm

    Indian national imprisoned for 11 weeks in Singapore for voyeurism

    Do not go to study in Pakistan, you will not get a job in India AICTE

    Don't go to study in Pakistan, you will not get a job in India: AICTE

    Russia eyeing other countries after Ukraine, warns Zelenskyy-dnm

    Russia eyeing other countries after Ukraine, warns Zelenskyy

    Watch Wild monkey tries kidnapping toddler playing outside home in China-dnm

    Watch: Wild monkey tries kidnapping toddler playing outside home in China

    Boris Modi talks UK wants to help India build 'war-winning fighter jets'

    UK wants to help India build 'war-winning fighter jets'

    Recent Stories

    Wearing the wrong bra size? Here's 6 tips to measure the right fit at home snt

    Wearing the wrong bra size? Here's 6 tips to measure the right fit at home

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs RR, Delhi-Rajasthan: Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Pravin Amre fined for conduct breach after no-ball dispute-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs RR: Pant, Thakur, Amre fined for conduct breach after no-ball dispute

    Election strategist Prashant Kishor's Congress entry a done deal: Reports-dnm

    Election strategist Prashant Kishor’s Congress entry a done deal: Reports

    Hanuman Chalisa row Who is Navneet Rana and why is Shiv Sena angry with her

    Hanuman Chalisa row: Who is Navneet Rana and why is Shiv Sena angry with her

    Will Smith in India, Hollywood actor lands in Mumbai airport; Read details RBA

    Will Smith in India, Hollywood actor lands in Mumbai airport; Read details

    Recent Videos

    Watch Here is how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Watch: Here's how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Video Icon
    UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    UP DyCM makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    Video Icon
    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'-ycb

    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'

    Video Icon
    Khaas dost should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    'Khaas dost' should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    Video Icon
    Will not allow extremist groups in UK to threaten India: Boris Johnson

    Will not allow extremist groups in UK to threaten India: Boris Johnson

    Video Icon