Caught on camera: Knife-wielding assailant injures several in Germany's Mannheim, attacker shot (WATCH)

An assailant armed with a knife attacked and injured several people in a square in Mannheim, a city in southwestern Germany, police reported on Friday. Officers shot the attacker, who was also injured.

An assailant wielding a knife attacked and wounded multiple individuals in a square in Mannheim, a city in southwestern Germany, on Friday, as per police reports. Authorities also confirmed that police fired at the attacker, resulting in injuries to the assailant as well.

The incident occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. Police were unable to provide immediate details on the severity of the injuries or the exact number of people wounded, including a police officer among the victims.

In a statement, authorities reassured the public that there was no ongoing threat to safety. However, no motive for the attack was immediately disclosed.

The assault took place at Marktplatz, situated in Mannheim's downtown district.

Mannheim, a city with a population of approximately 300,000 residents, lies to the south of Frankfurt.

Latest Videos