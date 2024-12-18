Brian Thompson killing: Suspect Luigi Mangione charged with first-degree murder, faces 20 yrs to life in jail

Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has been formally indicted by a New York grand jury on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree murder.

First Published Dec 18, 2024, 3:33 AM IST

Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has been formally indicted by a New York grand jury on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree murder. Mangione, who was arrested earlier this month, faces additional charges including criminal possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The indictment supersedes a criminal complaint filed earlier, which initially charged Mangione with second-degree murder, criminal possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a silencer, and possession of a forged instrument. The new charges reflect the seriousness of the crime, which prosecutors allege was a targeted, premeditated shooting.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg condemned the act in a statement, emphasizing the premeditated nature of the killing. "This type of brazen, targeted gun violence cannot and will not be tolerated," he said. "My office has been working day in and day out to bring the defendant to justice."

Mangione's attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, stated that her client does not intend to contest his extradition to New York. Mangione is currently being held without bail in Pennsylvania, where he is expected to appear in Blair County Court on Thursday for an extradition hearing.

Thompson, 50, was shot and killed on December 4 while walking to attend UnitedHealthcare's annual investors' meeting in midtown Manhattan. The assailant fled the scene on foot and later by e-bike, evading police for several days. He was eventually apprehended on December 9 at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after a nationwide search.

Upon his arrest, authorities discovered Mangione in possession of a firearm suppressor, a mask matching the one used by the gunman, a fraudulent New Jersey ID, and a handwritten document that may be relevant to the case.

Thompson's murder sparked a polarized reaction, with some Americans expressing support for Mangione, viewing Thompson as complicit in denying necessary healthcare to the public. Others, however, have condemned the act, noting the brutal nature of the killing and Thompson's role as a father of two.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch strongly criticized Mangione’s supporters, stating at a news conference, “Let me say plainly: there is no heroism in what Mangione did. We don’t celebrate murders.”

If convicted of second-degree murder, Mangione faces a sentence of 15 years to life in prison, while a first-degree murder conviction could result in 20 years to life.

