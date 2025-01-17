BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules TikTok must be sold or will be banned by Sunday

The US Supreme Court has ruled in favor of allowing a controversial law to take effect that requires TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, to either sell its US operations by Sunday or face a potential ban in the country.

This decision comes as the government continues to raise concerns about national security risks associated with the popular video-sharing app, citing its Chinese ownership and access to vast amounts of user data.

Earlier today, President-elect Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he had recently spoken with China’s President Xi Jinping about a variety of issues, including TikTok. Trump described the call as "very good" for both nations and expressed optimism about finding solutions to shared challenges.

The two leaders reportedly discussed several key topics, including trade relations, the ongoing fentanyl crisis, and the future of TikTok. Trump stated that he and President Xi are committed to collaborating on initiatives aimed at improving global peace and security.

TikTok has faced increasing scrutiny in the U.S. amid concerns over its data practices and potential ties to the Chinese government. While the company has consistently denied any wrongdoing, the U.S. government’s push for its sale or ban has intensified in recent months.

