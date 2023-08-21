Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UK nurse Lucy Letby sentenced to whole-life jail term for murdering 7 babies

    A British nurse, Lucy Letby, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Monday for the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others at the UK hospital where she worked.


     

    Breaking UK nurse Lucy Letby sentenced to whole life jail term for murdering 7 babies gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 5:48 PM IST

    British nurse Lucy Letby was given a life sentence on Monday for murdering seven newborn babies and attempting to kill six others while they were in her care. The 33-year-old Lucy Letby will never be released after receiving a full life order from Manchester Crown Court in northern England. Letby's refusal to show up in court prompted demands that rules be modified to require offenders to show up for their sentencing proceedings.

    She became the UK's most prolific child serial murderer in modern history after being found guilty of killing five boys and two girls. Between June 2015 and June 2016, a number of infant fatalities occurred at the newborn section of the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England. 

    Also Read | Unmasking motives: UK nurse Lucy Letby's disturbing baby murder case explored

    Explaining why he decided Letby must spent the rest of her life in prison, Justice James Goss said: “This was a cruel, calculated and cynical campaign of child murder involving the smallest and most vulnerable of children.”

    "The impact of your crimes has been immense," the judge said, adding "lifelong harm" had been caused after Letby targeted babies whose lives were cut short "almost as soon as they began". 

    "Loving parents have been robbed of their cherished children," he added. "You have caused deep psychological trauma."

    According to testimony given in court on Friday, Letby physically assaulted the infants in her care and injected air into their blood and stomachs, overfed them with milk, poisoned them with insulin, and overfed them with air. There were concerns about how Letby was able to avoid discovery for so long after the accusations against her and her imprisonment, which led to a government investigation.
     

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 6:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UAE: Daylight hours reduced to less than 13 as peak summer ends anr

    UAE: Daylight hours reduced to less than 13 as peak summer ends

    WATCH Sword attack, gunshots heard as rival gangs clash at Kabaddi match in UK; videos go viral snt

    WATCH: Sword attack, gunshots heard as rival gangs clash at Kabaddi match in UK; videos go viral

    Bizarre Repellent manufacturer in UK seeks volunteers for 8-hour insect bite endurance test snt

    Bizarre! Repellent manufacturer in UK seeks volunteers for 8-hour insect bite endurance test

    Caught on camera: United Airlines pilot smashes barrier gate with axe at Denver airport, charged - WATCH snt

    Caught on camera: United Airlines pilot smashes barrier gate with axe at Denver airport, charged - WATCH

    WATCH Dramatic videos capture massive fires blazing through New York City; 3 children rescued snt

    WATCH: Dramatic videos capture massive fires blazing through New York City; 3 children rescued

    Recent Stories

    Onam 2023: 7 unique tender coconut shakes for this festive season LMA

    Onam 2023: 7 unique tender coconut shakes for this festive season

    Want to gain weight? These 10 dry fruits can be your secret weapon snt eai

    Want to gain weight? These 10 dry fruits can be your secret weapon

    Optimize Your Liver Health: 6 essential tips for a strong and vibrant liver MSW EAI

    Optimize Your Liver Health: 6 essential tips for a strong and vibrant liver

    Deepika Padukone to Jahnvi Kapoor: 7 celebs who love Sadhya ADC

    Deepika Padukone to Jahnvi Kapoor: 7 celebs who love Sadhya

    Cheese to Egg: 6 foods fueling your vitamin D needs ATG

    Cheese to Egg: 6 foods fueling your vitamin D needs

    Recent Videos

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers WATCH AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers | WATCH

    Video Icon
    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa - WATCH snt

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa

    Video Icon
    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon