TikTok ban takes effect in US, prominent app stores pull social media platform from their offerings

TikTok was removed from major app stores on Saturday evening as a federal ban on the popular social media platform took effect.

By 10:50 PM EST, the app was no longer available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play, following a law requiring TikTok’s China-based parent company, ByteDance, to either sell the platform or face a ban in the United States.

On Saturday evening, users attempting to access the TikTok app were met with a pop-up message from the company, preventing them from scrolling through videos.

“Sorry TikTok isn't available right now. A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US,” the message said. “Unfortunately that means you can’t use TikTok for now.”

“We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office,” the message said. “Please stay tuned!”

Earlier, Donald Trump stated he will "most likely" grant TikTok a 90-day extension to avoid a ban set to take effect on Sunday, just before his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States.

In an interview with NBC News, Trump revealed that an official announcement would likely be made on Monday, after he assumes office.

This development follows TikTok’s warning that the app would "go dark" on Sunday unless the outgoing Biden administration guaranteed that the ban would not be enforced.

On Friday, the Supreme Court upheld a law requiring the app's China-based parent company, ByteDance, to sell the platform by January 19. ByteDance has refused to comply with the order.

