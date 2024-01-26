Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Top UN court orders Israel to take all measures to prevent genocide in Gaza; report back in 1 month

    South Africa became the first country to take Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) after the Gaza war broke out on October 7. A confident Israel requested the top UN Court to dismiss the case but the ICJ has refused to shun the case.

    The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has rejected the request of Israel to dismiss the genocide case filed by South Africa. The South African government recently went to the ICJ in the Hague accusing Israel of conducting genocide against Palestinians amidst the war in Gaza.

    The proceedings have taken everyone aback as Israel is well protected in terms of diplomacy by the West which in turn has a major say in the affairs of UN bodies and their functioning. The US had already requested Israel to tone down the war in Gaza last month. But Benjamin Netanyahu looking at the domestic pressure following his corruption charges decided to let the war go on despite the death of 25,000 Palestinians which majorly includes the Hamas terrorists.

    The International Court of Justice's first hearing has jolted Israel's hopes of taking the war further. Firstly, the ICJ has rejected the request of Israel to dismiss the case. In the initial hearing, the ICJ said it was deeply concerned about the continuing loss of life. The top UN Court also justified its jurisdiction over the case which could mean that the decision will be binding on the parties involved.

    Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's previous comments of Human Animals in Gaza were also taken into account by the judges. Moreover, in the biggest blow for Israel, the ICJ judge pronounced that Palestinians are a protected group under the Genocide Convention. The court also ordered Israel to take all measures to prevent genocide, ensure its military forces don't commit those acts, prosecute its incitement, and that it must allow basic services and protect relevant evidence.

    The International Court of Justice in its hearing ordered restrainment under rules 16 to 1 and 15 to 2. It also ordered Israel to report back in 1 month but surprisingly the ICJ didn't order a ceasefire which could have helped in the immediate halting of the war.

