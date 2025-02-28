Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba's flight diverted to Kolkata due to bad weather

A flight carrying Nepal's Foreign Minister, Arzu Rana Deuba, was diverted to Kolkata from its original route to Kathmandu due to bad weather conditions, prompting authorities to monitor the situation for a safe onward journey.

A Qatar Airways flight from Qatar to Kathmandu was diverted to Kolkata, India, due to bad weather over Nepal. Among the passengers onboard was Nepal’s Foreign Minister, Arju Rana.

Authorities confirmed that the flight was rerouted as a precautionary measure. Further updates on the aircraft’s rescheduled departure to Kathmandu are awaited.

Latest Videos