Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba's flight diverted to Kolkata due to bad weather

A flight carrying Nepal's Foreign Minister, Arzu Rana Deuba, was diverted to Kolkata from its original route to Kathmandu due to bad weather conditions, prompting authorities to monitor the situation for a safe onward journey.
 

BREAKING: Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba's plane diverted to Kolkata due to bad weather ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 2:52 PM IST

A Qatar Airways flight from Qatar to Kathmandu was diverted to Kolkata, India, due to bad weather over Nepal. Among the passengers onboard was Nepal’s Foreign Minister, Arju Rana.

Authorities confirmed that the flight was rerouted as a precautionary measure. Further updates on the aircraft’s rescheduled departure to Kathmandu are awaited.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Suicide bombing inside mosque during Friday prayers in Pakistan; many killed, wounded (WATCH) shk

Suicide bombing inside mosque during Friday prayers in Pakistan; many killed, wounded (WATCH)

Russia: Viral video shows mother shielding child from Rottweiler attack; WATCH anr

Russia: Viral video shows mother shielding child from Rottweiler attack; WATCH

UAE announces fuel prices for March 2025; Here's what you will pay at the pump anr

UAE announces fuel prices for March 2025; Here's what you will pay at the pump

China vows strong retaliation as Trump Announces new tariffs also on Canada and Mexico dmn

China vows strong retaliation as Trump announces new tariffs also on Canada and Mexico

"Not in sync with today's realities": India calls for security council reforms at UN, demands transparency dmn

"Not in sync with today's realities": India calls for security council reforms at UN, demands transparency

Recent Stories

Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar end long-running defamation feud after five years- Read on NTI

Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar end long-running defamation feud after five years- Read on

Kiara Advani to Athiya Shetty: 4 actresses who announced their pregnancies in 2025 RBA

Kiara Advani to Athiya Shetty: 4 actresses who announced their pregnancies in 2025

"We will not be able to pay salaries": Technicolor shuts down US operations, Indian employees left in limbo dmn

"We will not be able to pay salaries": Technicolor shuts down US operations, Indian employees left in limbo

Was Ranveer Allahabadia controversy a conspiracy? Reddit post suggests Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath link shk

Was Ranveer Allahabadia controversy a conspiracy? Reddit post suggests Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath link

Never consume THESE 5 foods on an empty stomach: Possible risks explained MEG

Never consume THESE 5 foods on an empty stomach: Possible risks explained

Recent Videos

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits SHAKTI TARAPITH, Praises India’s Spiritual Heritage!

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits SHAKTI TARAPITH, Praises India’s Spiritual Heritage!

Video Icon
Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Video Icon
Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon