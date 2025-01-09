Lebanon Parliament elects Army Chief General Joseph Aoun as president, ending 2-year deadlock

Lebanon’s Army Chief General Joseph Aoun has been elected as the country’s president after a prolonged two-year vacancy in the nation’s highest office.

Lebanon’s Army Chief, General Joseph Aoun, has been elected as the country’s new president, ending a two-year vacancy in the nation’s highest office. Aoun secured 99 votes out of 128 in a decisive second round of parliamentary voting on Thursday, breaking a prolonged political deadlock that has gripped the country since October 2022.

The announcement of Aoun’s victory was met with celebrations in the Lebanese Parliament, a rare moment of unity in a deeply divided legislature. Earlier in the day, Aoun fell short of the two-thirds majority needed in the first round, receiving 71 votes—15 shy of the required 86. However, his strong initial showing paved the way for his eventual success in the second round, where only a simple majority of 65 votes was required.

Lebanon had been without a president since the term of former President Michel Aoun—unrelated to Joseph Aoun—ended in October 2022. The political vacuum was exacerbated by sharp tensions between the Hezbollah movement and its opponents, which derailed over a dozen previous attempts to elect a new leader.

General Joseph Aoun, 60, has served as commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces since 2017 and is widely regarded as a unifying figure. His candidacy garnered strong support from both domestic and international stakeholders, including the United States, which views him as a stabilizing force amid Lebanon’s ongoing crises.

The new president assumes office at a critical juncture for Lebanon. The country is grappling with one of the worst financial crises in modern history, compounded by political paralysis, soaring inflation, and widespread poverty. Aoun’s priorities are expected to include reviving the economy, rebuilding trust in state institutions, and unlocking international aid for reconstruction and development.

General Aoun’s leadership within the military has earned him widespread respect for his ability to maintain stability during periods of unrest. Analysts believe his presidency offers a rare opportunity for unity in a fractured political landscape, though significant challenges remain.

The election follows months of political negotiations and growing frustration among the Lebanese public over the prolonged absence of effective governance. With mounting international pressure for stability, Aoun’s presidency is seen as a potential turning point for the Mediterranean nation.

In the coming months, the new president will face the daunting task of steering Lebanon out of its crises, addressing the urgent needs of its people, and restoring the country’s regional and international standing.

