Buddha Air plane, with 76 people on board, catches fire, makes VOR landing in Nepal's Kathmandu

A Buddha Air flight made a VOR landing at Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's Kathmandu on Monday after sustaining a flame out from the left engine.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 12:50 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 12:57 PM IST

A Buddha Air flight made a VOR landing at Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's Kathmandu on Monday after sustaining a flame out from the left engine. The aircraft had 76 people on board including the crew, Tribhuvan International Airport said in a release, reported news agency ANI.

No injuries have been reported so far in the incident.

What is VOR landing? 

A VOR landing is a way for pilots to navigate and land an airplane using signals from a ground-based radio station called a VOR (Very High Frequency Omnidirectional Range). It helps pilots line up with the runway when they can't see it clearly.

 

